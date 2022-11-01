EAST HANOVER — Tim Gerber wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, and pitched the West Hanover Warriors to 12-3 win over the Mifflinburg Phillies to claim the Mid-Penn Over-40 Baseball League championship on Sunday.
The Phillies entered the game at 16-0, but dropped the league title game, and snapped a string of six titles in the first seven years of the league. West Hanover (13-4) won its first title.
Mifflinburg trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, and had the bases-loaded with one out when Gerber entered the game. Gerber got a strikeout, and an infield pop out to end the threat. He allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief, striking out one and walking one.
Steve Russell had an RBI single in the first inning, and Matt Diltz later scored in the inning on a double steal. Jeff Inchalik had an RBI double in the fourth inning to account for the Mifflinburg runs.
Mid-Penn Over-40 Baseball LEague
Championship game
West Hanover Warriors 12, Mifflinburg Phillies 3
West Hanover;300;151;002 — 12-16-2
Mifflinburg;200;100;000 — 3-8-5
Josh Wilson, Tim Gerber (4) and Hayes Kelly. Pete Hayden, Jim Egolf (6) and Chet Haifley.
WP: Gerber; LP: Hayden.
West Hanover: Wilson, 3-for-4, double, 4 runs scored; Mike Hopwood 2-for-5, RBI; Derrick Wenner 2-for-4, RBI; Joe Noel 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Jerry Eisner, 2-for-5, 2 runs; Rob McDonald, double, 3 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Don Leitzel, 2-for-3, double; Steve Russell, hit, RBI; Jeff Inchalik, double, RBI.