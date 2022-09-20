NEW CUMBERLAND — Mifflinburg had 31 hits in a doubleheader, and the Phillies took two games from the New Cumberland Red Crusaders, 12-2, in Mid-State Over-40 Baseball League action on Sunday.
The Phillies (7-0) have won their last four games by identical 12-2 scores.
In the first game of the twinbill, the Red Crusaders took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, before Mifflinburg answered with five runs in the second inning. Larry Kelly had a two-run single to give Mifflinburg a 3-2 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Steve Russell added a three-run homer in the top of the sixth for Mifflinburg, while Jeff Ichalik was 4-for-4.
In the second game, Mike Chylack led the Mifflinburg offensive attack by knocking in five runs with a double, and a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Jim Egolf and Pete Hayden each picked up complete-game victories for Mifflinburg. Egolf struck out three and didn't walk a hitter in the first game, while Hayden also struck out three and didn't walk a hitter in his second-game victory.
Game one
Mifflinburg Phillies 12,
New Cumberland Red Crusaders 2 (6 innings)
Mifflinburg;052;005 — 12-15-2
New Cumberland;200;000 — 2-8-2
Jim Egolf and Barry Baker. Mike Stoner and Kyle Wagner.
WP: Egolf; LP: Wagner.
Mifflinburg: Jeff Inchalik 4-for-4, 2 runs; Walt Stahl, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Don Leitzel, 2-for-4; Steve Russell, homer (6th, two on), run, 3 RBIs; Larry Kelly, hit, 2 RBIs.
New Cumberland: Nate Ebert, 2-for-2; John Toth, 2-for-3, double.
Game two
Mifflinburg Phillies 12,
New Cumberland Red Crusaders 2, (6 innings)
New Cumberland;010;001 — 2-4-3
Mifflinburg;201;603 — 12-16-2
Ebert and Wagner. Pete Hayden and Chet Haifley.
WP: Hayden; LP: Ebert.
Mifflinburg: Mike Chylack 3-for-3, double, homer (4th, one on), 5 RBIs; Russell, 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; Haifley, 2-for-4; Leitzel, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Inchalik, 2-for-3, RBI; Baker, 2-for-3; Matt Diltz 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs.