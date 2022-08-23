MIDDLETOWN — Brad Gardner and Jeff Inchalik each had knocked in multiple runs with doubles, and the Mifflinburg Phillies rolled to an 11-1 five-inning win over the Middletown Twins in the Pennsylvania Mid-State Over-40 baseball league on Sunday.
The second game of the doubleheader was postponed.
Mike Connelley singled home run in the top of the first for the Twins, but that was the only run in the game until the Phillies plated seven runs in the third inning.
Gardner had a two-run double in the third, and Steve Russell had an RBI single. Mifflinburg (3-0) also took advantage of all three Middletown (2-1) errors in the inning.
The Phillies ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Inchalik had a two-run double in the inning, while Larry Kelly ended the game with an RBI single to invoke the 10-run rule. It was Kelly's first hit and RBI for the Phillies.
Mifflinburg Phillies 11, Middletown Twins 1 (5 innings)
Middletown`100`00 — 1-4-3
Mifflinburg`007`04 — 11-8-0
Mike Connelley, Bob Boyd (4) and Mark Brown. Jim Egolf and Barry Baker.
WP: Egolf; LP: Connelley.
Middletown: Eric Yoho, 2-for-2, 2 doubles, run; Connelley, hit, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Steve Russell, 2-for-3, RBI; Brad Gardner, double, 3 RBIs; Jeff Inchalik, double, 2 RBIs.