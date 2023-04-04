COAL TOWNSHIP — There's been plenty of anticipation for Mifflinburg's softball season thanks to a strong group of freshmen that played in an Eastern Regional Tournament in Little League when they were 12, and a group of veterans led by Lock Haven University-bound Evelyn Osborne.
So as the Wildcats get more comfortable with one another, Mifflinburg figures to get better as the season wears on.
Except nobody told the Wildcats.
"We've really come together as one, because we have such a small team (only 12 girls dress for varsity)," Osborne said. "We really like battling together and getting the job done. All the girls that came up (to varsity) are showing they aren't nervous, and they can really play the game."
Osborne and Madison Fohringer each hit a homer and knocked in three runs as Mifflinburg scored in double digits for a second straight game in a 10-5 victory over Shamokin in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II softball opener for both teams.
"The girls with experience have been really working well with (the freshmen), and it hasn't taken them much time to adjust because they are such a close team," Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez said. "They know they have each other's backs."
The Wildcats (3-2 overall, 1-0 HAC-II) are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losing seasons in 2021 and 2022 after winning District 4 titles in 2017 and 2019. The pandemic wiped out their 2020 season.
"We feel pretty confident because the (freshmen) have really shown they've belonged," Osborne said.
Mifflinburg didn't mess around Tuesday, scoring five runs in the top of the third to stake freshman lefty Taylor Stewart to a lead against a potent Indians' offense.
Anna Pachucki reached on a throwing error and ended up on third. Lainey Miller walked and took second before Osborne made it 2-0 with a single up the middle.
After Stewart singled and Shamokin recorded the first out of the inning, Fohringer lined a shot over the right-center field fence at Eddie Griffiths II Field for a three-run blast and a 5-0 lead.
"It was a goal for us to get off to a fast start, because we've been waiting until the later innings (to get started)," Osborne said. "It's gets us comfortable, and gives some margin for error."
Shamokin's offense would touch Stewart for two homers — Gabby Parks hit a two-run shot in the second, and Kennedy Petrovich hit a solo shot in the sixth — but every time she needed to make a big pitch, she threw it.
With the score 8-2 in the bottom of the third, the Indians had a runner at first with two outs when Nina Wilk lined a shot down the right-field line. Autumn Kehler looked like she would score easily, but was forced back to third. With Parks — who had homered in her previous at bat — at the plate, Stewart got a pop out on the first pitch to end the threat.
"She just stays in the game at all times, and she doesn't let anything get in her head," Osborne said. "She knows how to finish."
Hernandez added, "Taylor is very accurate, especially for her age. She has great location, and real good spin on the ball."
Shamokin (0-2, 0-1) had a chance again in the bottom of the fifth. After Petrovich was thrown out at first in a close play on a bunt, Emma Kurtz doubled and Kehler had an infield single. Wilk followed with an RBI single, and Parks had a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 10-4.
Ava Hughes then singled to put runners on first and second, but Stewart got a called third strike to end the inning.
MIFFLINBURG 10, SHAMOKIN 5
Mifflinburg;521;011;0 — 10-7-1
Shamokin;020;021;0 — 5-10-5
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Emma Kurtz, Gabby Parks (7) and Ava Hughes.
WP: Stewart. LP: Kurtz.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki 3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Lainey Miller, 2 runs; Osborne, 2-for-3, home run (6th, solo), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Aubrey Fluman 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Madison Fohringer 2-for-4, home run (1st, 2 on), 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich 1-for-4, home run (6th, solo), run, RBI; Kurtz, 2-for-4, double, run; Autumn Kehler 2-for-4, 2 runs; Nina Wilk 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Parks, 1-for-3, home run (2nd, 1 on), run, 3 RBIs.