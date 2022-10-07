SUNBURY — It was so difficult for Mifflinburg to shake loose of Shikellamy on Friday that even a score right before the half that made the Wildcats feel good about themselves took extraordinary effort.
Mifflinburg junior Sean Grodotzke leaped high in the air between two defenders and made a one-handed snare of a long pass at the goal line near the left pylon. The Wildcats scored on the next play, just 23 seconds before the half, for a three-score lead in their eventual 33-0 win over the host Braves in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup.
"Huge. That was a huge play for us; it really was," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. "It was great to see him make that play, too. He's got it in him. He's a young, upcoming athlete, and it's just going to build confidence for him in the future to go make more plays like that."
Andrew Diehl rushed for 100 yards and scored four touchdowns; Troy Dressler passed for 223 yards and accounted for two scores; and the Wildcats improved to 6-1 ahead of an anticipated HAC crossover against once-beaten Milton next week.
Shikellamy (1-6 overall, 1-4 HAC-I) showed well on defense against Mifflinburg's diverse attack, and the Braves may have had a better look on the scoreboard if not for the Wildcats taking advantage of short fields in the first half.
Mifflinburg needed to cover just 34.6 yards on average over its three first-half touchdown drives. The longest started at the Shikellamy 49 as a result of a shanked punt; the shortest (19 yards) was set up by Carter Breed's recovery of a wild shotgun snap by the Braves. However, the Wildcats were stuck on 13 points for almost the entirety of the second quarter.
Shikellamy junior Jayden Packer made a slick interception of a pass to the red zone with just less than three minutes to play in the half. Breed took the ball right back with an interception that put Mifflinburg at the Braves 36 with 2:46 to play.
The Wildcats overcame a holding penalty and procedure call to convert third-and-15 with a Troy Dressler pass to Diehl. Then, on second-and-6 from the 22, Grodotzke broke off the line from the left slot and bolted down the sideline with Braves linebacker Elijah Fernandez in coverage. Shikellamy's Luke Snyder closed ground fast just as Grodotzke made his move for the high-arcing pass.
"I kinda jumped a little too early, so on the way down I could only get one hand up," Grodotzke said. "So I just, like, grabbed it, brought it in and just made sure my feet were in (bounds) and that it was a catch."
Troy Dressler bulled over from the 2-yard line on the next play, and his 2-point pass to Chad Martin made it 21-0 at the half.
The Braves had allowed just 37 passing yards prior to the final minute of the half. The momentum shifted hard in a series of four snaps.
"Thirteen-nothing you're going in (the locker room)? Yes, it's definitely different (at 21-0)," said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser.
Grodotzke added, "We knew coming into the second half that we were going to (win)."
The Wildcats could not add to the lead in the third quarter, though. The half-opening series ended with Isaac Schaffer-Neitz's sack for an 11-yard loss on fourth down from the Braves 29. Mifflinburg's next possession, an 11-play march over 52 yards to the Shikellamy 12 ended on fourth-and-3 when Derek Turber-Ortiz shot through a gap to plant Diehl for no gain.
"Derek Turber-Ortiz played an outstanding football game," said Keiser. "For a sophomore, he's really turned it up."
Mifflinburg had a 51-yard touchdown pass from Troy Dressler to Zach Wertman wiped out by penalty one play after Dressler completed his first pass with 7:19 to play in the second quarter. The Wildcats also converted first-and-23 and second-and-18 on the drive that ended with Turber-Ortiz's jarring hit.
"I think there was a mixture of emotions," said Jason Dressler. "One was frustration, because we'd make some nice plays and then they'd get called back. The other part was just figuring out ... I thought Coach (Keiser) was doing a great job with what he had, mixing things up and moving things around (on defense). I thought he was doing some good things there. So it was just finally figuring that out and getting the execution component down."
Braves junior Lucas Wetzel, pressed into starting quarterback duty by injury, completed 7 of 11 passes for 44 yards in the fourth quarter. Schaffer-Neitz, running behind a line with four new starters, added 44 of his team-high 68 rushing yards in the fourth, but penalties stalled both Braves drives.
"I thought our kids played well," Keiser said. "They really played hard."
Diehl scored twice in the game's final 8 1/2 minutes, catching a 27-yard pass down the right seam and then plunging in from the 2 after teammate Jonathan Melendez ran three consecutive times for 33 total yards. It upped Diehl's total to 15 TDs in seven games.
MIFFLINBURG 33, SHIKELLAMY 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mifflinburg (6-1, 4-1);7;14;0;12 — 33
Shikellamy (1-6, 1-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-Andrew Diehl 6 run (Sean Grodotzke kick), 1:23
Second quarter
M-Diehl 5 run (kick blocked), 11:19
M-Troy Dressler 2 run (Chad Martin pass from Dressler), 0:23
Fourth quarter
M-Diehl 27 pass from Dressler (kick failed), 8:26
M-Diehl 2 run (kick failed), 1:25
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;S
First downs;18;8
Rushes-yards;36-164;26-50
Passing yards;223;73
Comp.-att.-int.;11-18-1;12-20-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;5-52;8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 17-100, 3TDs; Carter Breed 9-43; Jonathan Melendez 4-37; Jarrett Miller 2-(-2); Troy Dressler 3-(-6), TD; Sean Grodotzke 1-(-8). Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 19-68; Luke Snyder 1-5; Lucas Wetzel 3-0; Chase Morgan 1-(-1); Team 2-(-22).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Dressler 11-18-1, 223 yards, TD. Shikellamy: Wetzel 12-20-2, 73 yards.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Diehl 4-79, TD; Zach Wertman 2-57; Grodotzke 2-52; Kyler Troup 2-8; Chad Martin 1-27. Shikellamy: Rashawn Martin 4-29; Snyder 4-23; Morgan 3-2; Dominic Angelillo 1-19.