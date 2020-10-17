MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Diehl and Colin Miller each ran for two touchdowns, while Jarrett Miller returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as Mifflinburg won its second straight game, 49-14, over Warrior Run on Friday night.
Diehl ran 14 yards for a score with 6:02 left in the first quarter to get the Wildcats (3-3) on the board, before his 18-yard score early in the second quarter gave Mifflinburg a 13-0 advantage.
The Defenders (1-6) got on the board with 4:26 left in the first half to cut the lead to 13-6, but Mifflinburg extended its lead to with two Colin Miller TD runs — one with 2:07 left in the first half and the next with 9:26 left in the third quarter.
Jarrett Miller’s interception return made the score 35-7 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.
Warrior Run got a 1-yard TD plunge from Hunter Rovenolt in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats capped the game with a Tyler Foltz TD run and their second defensive touchdown — a Kyler Troup fumble recovery in the end zone.
Mifflinburg 49, Warrior Run 14
Warrior Run 0 7 0 7 — 14
Mifflinburg 7 14 14 14 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 14 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 6:02.
Second quarter
Miff-Diehl 18 run (kick failed), 11:54.
WR-Coltin Pentycofe 13 pass from Nathan Michael (Noah Pick kick), 4:26.
Miff-Colin Miller 15 run (Jacob Reitz pass to Lucas Whittaker), 2:07.
Third quarter
Miff-Miller 1 run (Stetler kick), 9:26.
Miff-Jarrett Miller 50 interception return (Stetler kick), 5:32.
Fourth quarter
WR-Hunter Rovenolt 1 run (Pick kick), 11:54.
Miff-Tyler Foltz 4 run (Stetler kick), 8:00.
Miff-Kyler Troup fumble recovery in end zone (Stetler kick), 1:51.
Team statistics
WR Miff
First downs 11 19
Rushes-net yards 40-154 32-283
Passing yards 48 39
Totals yard. 202 322
Passing 3-11-2 5-10-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-43 4-37
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Justin Blair, 10-56; Michael, 9-27; Rovenolt, 8-31, TD; Roman Pierce, 6-27; Logan Smedley, 6-8; Thomas Royles, 1-5. Mifflinburg: Foltz, 9-64, TD; Diehl, 8-100, 2TD; Miller, 8-69, 2TD; Camden Smith, 3-30; Reitz, 2-16; Troy Dressler, 1-5; Quintin Doane, 1-3.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Michael, 2-6-2 for 45 yards, TD; Ryan Newton, 1-5-0 for 3 yards. Mifflinburg: Reitz, 5-9-0 for 39 yards; Tony Dressler, 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Blair, 1-32; Pentycofe, 1-13, TD; Isaac Butler, 1-3. Mifflinburg: Jacob Bingaman, 2-16; Miller, 2-15; Cannon Griffith, 1-8.
n Jersey Shore 16,
Shikellamy 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Braves gave themselves a chance to pull off a big upset with a good defensive effort.
Shikellamy (0-6), which lost 50-0 when the teams met in Week 2, allowed only two touchdowns despite seven Jersey Shore drives inside its 35-yard line.
The Bulldogs (5-0) took a 7-0 lead on a 37-yard Branden Wheary pass to Owen Andrerson with 4:09 left in the first quarter, and Jersey Shore didn’t score another touchdown until 1:18 left in the game.
Jersey Shore 16, Shikellamy 0
Shikellamy (0-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Jersey Shore (5-0) 7 0 0 9 — 16
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Owen Anderson 37 pass from Branden Wheary (Cam Allison kick), 4:09
Fourth quarter
JS-punt snap out of end zone, safety
JS-Hayden Packer 1 run (Allison kick), 1:18
Team statistics
Shik JS
First down 6 13
Rushes-net yards 31-55 41-136
Passing yards 35 152
Total yards 90 288
Passing 5-18-0 12-21-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 3-17 8-60
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini 16-43; Coltyn Sempko 7-19; Gage Wolfe 4-5; Duncan Weir 3-(-3); team 1-(-9). Jersey Shore: Cam Allison 18-80; Owen Anderson 8-39; Dalton Dugan 1-6; Hayden Packer 4-5, TD; Kooper Peacock 1-3; Brady Jordan 1-2; Branden Wheary 7-1.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 5-18-0 for 35 yards. Jersey Shore: Wheary 12-20-0 for 152 yards, TD; Hess 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Davis Marshall 2-24; John Peifer 2-14; Sempko 1-(-3). Jersey Shore: Dugan 5-34; Anderson 3-57, TD; Hess 3-49; Kooper Peacock 1-12.
n Southern Columbia 42,
Lewisburg 7
CATAWISSA — Gavin Garcia and Braeden Wisloski each ran for two touchdowns as the Tigers won their 53rd consecutive game.
Garcia finished the game with 181 yards on the ground.
Max Moyers ran for 92 yards on 23 carries, and a Jack Landis 1-yard rush accounted for the Lewisburg (1-5) touchdown.
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth earned his 450th win, becoming the second coach in state history to reach that milestone.
Southern Columbia 42,
Lewisburg 7
Lewisburg (1-5) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Southern (5-0) 7 21 14 0 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Gavin Garcia 1 run (Isaac Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Braeden Wisloski 2 run (Carter kick)
SC-Nick Zeigler 31 interception return (Carter kick)
SC-Braeden Wisloski 1 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SC-Garcia 5 run (Carter kick)
SC-Jake Rose fumble recovery in end zone (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
L-Jack Landis 1 run (Landis kick)
Team statistics
LBG SCA
First downs 8 14
Rushes-net yards 34-133 31-338
Passing yards 34 6
Total yards 67 344
Passing 4-10-2 1-6-1
Fumbles-lost 3-2 4-2
Penalties-yards 5-34 7-66
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 23-92; Jack Landis 5-13, TD; Cam Michaels 4-26; Michael Casale 1-6; Dante Sims 1-(4). Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 12-181, 2 TDs; Braeden Wisloski 6-52, 2 TDs; Wes Barnes 6-47; Trevor Yorks 2-41; Matt Masala 3-15; Liam Klebon 1-5; Connor Gallagher 1-(-3).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Landis 4-10-2 for 34 yards; Southern Columbia: Klebon 1-6-1 for 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Michaels 2-13; Moyers 1-13; Jay Lannert 1-8. Southern Columbia: Jake Rose 1-6.