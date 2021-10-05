MIFFLINBURG — With fewer than 20 minutes remaining in a tie game Tuesday, Mifflinburg was having trouble penetrating Williamsport's defense in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer game.
The Millionaires had six to eight defenders inside their own 18-yard box, causing the Wildcats to pepper Williamsport goalie Adelia Engel with shots from 20-plus yards out.
"It was frustrating," Mifflinburg senior Emily Walls said. "It was like there were too many people to get past. But I think we stayed pretty calm and knew we could get it."
With just more than 14 minutes remaining, the Wildcats broke the tie. Peyton Yocum sent a 40-yard pass diagonally through the air to Walls, who one-timed a shot from about 15 yards out.
The shot snuck under a diving Engel, hit the far post and popped out toward the center of the net. Walls pounced on the rebound, and slid it into the open net for the game-winning goal.
"I was thinking, 'Oh crap. I need to get to that second ball. I need to score,'" Walls said of seeing her shot hit the post. "It was exciting. I don't score a lot, so when I do I get really happy."
Sarah Fritz added an insurance goal less than five minutes later, her second goal of the game, and the Wildcats earned a 3-1 win to stay unbeaten in HAC-I play.
Mifflinburg (11-1, 7-0 HAC-I) can clinch the title tonight with a road win against Shamokin.
Engel made five of her nine saves in the first 25 minutes of the second half on shots from outside the box before Walls scored.
"She is a workhorse," Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said of Walls. "We go to a 3-5-2, and she plays a wing. Her responsibility is the whole side of the field. She works. I kept telling her to crash and to crash more. She crashed, and she got the result that we needed."
Williamsport (5-5) dominated the first 12 minutes of the game.
"I think all of us started thinking the game was going to be super easy, and we let that get in our heads," Mifflinburg senior goalkeeper Kristi Benfield said. "We definitely picked it up in the second half. We realized we can't beat every team with ease, and we need to work for everything. I think we did well."
It took just more than a minute for the Millionaires to break through Mifflinburg's defense. Kailee Helmrich dribbled past a defender, and was one-on-one with Benfield, but the goalie came sliding out to grab the ball before Helmrich shot.
"At first, I was just containing the goal," Benfield said. "I saw that she took a really large touch, and I knew that was the only chance I would get. So I just went for it."
Six minutes later, Helmrich got another breakaway. That time she ripped a shot that Benfield deflected over the crossbar.
"I didn't really have the opportunity to dive," Benfield said. "I just made myself as big as possible right in front of her. Luckily, I was fast enough to get my hand to it."
A little more than three minutes later, Helmrich had another breakaway. The Millionaire senior slotted a shot under a diving Benfield to give Williamsport a 1-0 lead 11 minutes into the game.
Benfield, who finished with three saves, stopped another Helmrich breakaway early in the second half.
"I just try to make myself as big as possible, distract them and make the goal as small for them as I can," Benfield said.
"Having her in the back, I trust her with anything that comes at her," Hankamer said of Benfield. "She's been a rock all season for us. ... If it wasn't for her back there, things could be a lot different. She's a true rock star in the goal for us."
The Wildcats started holding a much larger percentage of possession and putting together some scoring opportunities of their own after Williamsport's goal.
"I think when we get threatened a little bit, we're like, 'Oh, we have to show up and play,'" Hankamer said. "I think the end of the half was much better. The whole second half, that's the style — that's the gameplan — that we're supposed to play for a whole 80 minutes."
Three minutes after Williamsport scored, Mifflinburg headed a shot on goal off of a corner kick that got past Engel, but Williamsport's Elizabeth Shultz headed it off the line. With 15 minutes left in the half, Walls ripped a shot that forced a diving save from Engel.
Fritz evened the score with 3:36 left in the half. Yocum sent a long pass forward to Fritz, who shielded the ball from a defender, spun toward the goal and ripped a shot past Engel for a 1-1 tie.
Now the Wildcats have a chance to win the program's first league title with a win tonight against the Indians.
"It's amazing," Benfield said. "It's something we've never done before in school history. It's great to be able to do it, especially senior year."
Walls added: "It means a lot — everything. The same as Kristi (said). We want this so bad."
MIFFLINBURG 3, WILLIAMSPORT 1
First half
W-Kailee Helmrich, 11:02; M-Sarah Fritz (Peyton Yocum), 36:24.
Second half
M-Emily Walls, 65:43; M-Fritz (Taylor Beachy), 70:35.
Shots: M, 26-9. Shots on goal: M, 14-4. Corner kicks: M, 7-1. Saves: Williamsport 9 (Adelia Engel); Mifflinburg 3 (Kristi Benfield).