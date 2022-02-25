MIFFLINBURG — There was a nine-day stretch earlier this season during which nothing went right for the Mifflinburg boys basketball team.
An early-season run had the Wildcats in first place in Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference, but Mifflinburg lost five straight games, four by single digits and two in overtime.
"After the second Danville game, we weren't in a good place," Mifflinburg forward Carter Breed said. The Wildcats blew a five-point lead in that second Danville game to cap a three-day stretch where they lost two overtime games, as part of that five-game skid.
However, the lessons learned in that trying time led to a victory in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 4A tournament Friday night.
Danville cut into a double-digit Mifflinburg lead several times in the second half, but each time the Wildcats pushed the lead back up in a 67-59 win over the Ironmen.
"That stretch, we were a hair away from winning each game, and this team — any team really — could have folded for the season after such a tough stretch," Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. "This team was so motivated after that five-game stretch, like I haven't seen a team get motivated in a while.
"They've pushed themselves since that stretch, and it helped them to this win."
The No. 4 seed Wildcats (15-8) will face rival Lewisburg (20-5), a 72-60 over No. 8 seed Jersey Shore, in a semifinal. Lewisburg swept the Wildcats this season, but both were close. Mifflinburg rallied from 10 points down in the first meeting to send the game into overtime, and the Green Dragons rallied from five points down with a minute left to win on a Cam Michaels' layup with 2.5 seconds left in the second game.
Danville finishes the season at 13-9, and it's just the fifth time in the last 20 years that the Ironmen haven't qualified for the PIAA playoffs.
Mifflinburg got standout play from point guard Cannon Griffith, who had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Tyler Reigel, who chipped in 12 points. Some of the Wildcats had to step outside their normal roles.
With Ethan Bomgardner held to six points — he had 21 in the home win over Danville — Breed had 15 points and nine rebounds. When Bomgardner fouled out in the fourth quarter, Eli Troutman had seven points off the bench. Senior sharpshooter Jarret Foster made just one 3-pointer, but had six rebounds and two assists.
"Every single night, somebody else is stepping up," Roupp said, "and we are OK with that. We understand if you're going to take somebody out, somebody else has to step up."
Though he didn't score much, Bomgardner finished with a game-high 16 rebounds, and helped the Wildcats to a 40-25 advantage on the glass.
Mifflinburg took an early 14-4 lead as Danville struggled from the floor, making its first shot, but only one of its next 14 after that.
"We didn't make layups, and you have to make layups in playoff basketball," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "We just couldn't make a layup."
Danville rallied for five quick points in the final 10 seconds of the opening quarter, getting a Hayden Winn elbow jumper to snap a nearly five-minute stretch without a field goal, and Carson Persing hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from halfcourt to pull within 14-9.
Mifflinburg built a 21-9 lead early in the second quarter, and still led by 12 when Lane Yoder scored the opening basket of the second half.
Danville stayed in the game for most of the second half, but couldn't get within two possessions until a Winn 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter drew Danville back to 39-33.
However, the Wildcats had answer pushing the lead back to nine at 45-36.
Carson Persing, who scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, knocked down two foul shots with 5:53 left to cut Mifflinburg advantage to 45-38, but Griffith scored five a row to give Mifflinburg a 50-38 lead.
Danville got the lead to seven with 2:45 left, but Foster knocked down his only 3-pointer of the game on the next Mifflinburg possession for a 58-48 lead.
Winn finished with 14 points for Danville.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINAL
NO. 4 MIFFLINBURG 67,
NO. 5 DANVILLE 59
Danville (13-9) 59
Carson Persing 6 5-7 21; Zach Gordon 1 0-1 2; Conner Kozick 3 0-0 6; Hayden Winn 6 1-2 14; Cade Cush 4 1-2 9; Luke Huron 2 1-1 6; Dameon White 0 1-4 1. Totals 22 9-17 59.
3-point goals: Persing 4, Winn, Huron.
Did not score: none.
Mifflinburg (15-8) 67
Tyler Reigel 6 0-0 12; Lane Yoder 3 1-2 7; Cannon Griffith 5 7-8 17; Carter Breed 5 5-9 15; Ethan Bomgardner 3 0-0 6; Jarret Foster 1 0-0 3; Eli Troutman 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 14-21 67.
3-point goals: Foster.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Danville;9;11;10;29 — 59
Mifflinburg;14;16;9;28 — 67