MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray and her teammates know expectations for Mifflinburg softball are pretty high.
So when the season didn't get off to the best start for the Wildcats, a young Mifflinburg team let those high expectations manifest into pressure.
"The whole season we've been trying to push ourselves to get back to the team we were two years ago" when the Wildcats won the Class 4A District 4 title and advanced to the state quarterfinals, she said, "but since we didn't have season last year because of COVID, we kind of lost our closeness. I feel like we are getting stronger every game, getting back to the way we used to be."
Murray drove in three runs Tuesday afternoon in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup, and the Wildcats won their third straight game, 9-4, over Selinsgrove.
The Wildcats had dropped seven straight through a Friday night loss then-undefeated Williamsport — Loyalsock beat the Millionaires on Saturday morning — at the Williamsport Tournament.
However, the last two losses might have provided a lift to the Wildcats (3-10 overall, 2-8 HAC-I). They played with league-leader Danville in a 4-1 loss and the aforementioned game with Williamsport.
"I think those losses gave them a lot of confidence," Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez said. "They found that they could hang with good teams."
Mifflinburg beat Wyalusing Valley and Delaware Valley on Saturday to close the Williamsport Tournament.
"We started to play together as a team," Hernandez said.
Murray echoed those thoughts, "A lot of the younger girls didn't have a lot of experience. I feel like the main thing was we didn't know how to be a team. We missed that time together last year.
"I think it is as simple as we are playing together."
Mifflinburg is clinging to its playoff hopes by thread with 10 losses. The Wildcats have to win their final seven games or earn a strong powering ranking with a sub-.500 record to supplant a .500 team in the district field.
"I feel like we can. If we keep pushing as hard we can and playing like we are now, I really think we could (make districts)," Murray said. "Even if we don't make districts, we're going to be fine.
"We're going to play like a team the rest of the season."
Mifflinburg scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead on the Seals. Chelsea Miller had an RBI groundout, and Chloe Hanselman had an RBI walk. The other run scored on a Selinsgrove error.
Selinsgrove (4-8, 2-5) rallied to take the lead. The Seals got a run back in the second on an error, before taking the lead in the top of the fourth.
Riley Batdorf singled, and Mackenzie Hoyles beat out an infield single. Freshman leadoff hitter Allison Beddall then homered to left-center field to give Selinsgrove a 4-3 lead.
Mifflinburg answered in the bottom of the inning. After being limited to just one hit in the first three innings, the Wildcats strung together four in a row to start the home fourth.
Designated player Tawnya Shrawder beat out an infield single. Pinch-runner Montgomery Wetzel then scored from first on Brook Karchner's double. Kira Hackenberg followed with an RBI single to give Mifflinburg a 5-4 lead.
After a run scored on a throwing error, Murray capped the scoring with a two-run single to give the Wildcats an 8-4 lead.
Mifflinburg 9, Selinsgrove 4
Selinsgrove;010;300;0 — 4-7-4
Mifflinburg;300;501;x — 9-9-2
Kiersten Dupert, Sofia Ramer (5) and Kaitlyn Eisley. Hope Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart; LP: Dupert.
Selinsgrove: Allison Beddall, 2-for-4, homer (4th, two on), run, 3 RBIs; Mackenzie Hoyles 2-for-3, run.
Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Osborne 2-for-4, double, 3 runs; Jaden Keister 1-for-2, 2 runs; Camryn Murray 2-for-3, 3 RBIs.