MIFFLINBURG — Maria Darrup scored the tying goal, and Claire Hayes put in the game-winner Wednesday to help Mifflinburg rally from an early deficit to defeat Danville 2-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey.
It was the second straight win for the Wildcats, who are 6-8-1 under first-year coach Emily Stauffer.
Danville (3-12) lost its third straight after a 5-0 win over Milton last week, but the Ironmen scored the only first-quarter goal.
With her back to the goal and a defender on her, Danville’s Saige Sarviss flicked a backhand shot into the cage to put the Ironmen on top.
The Wilcats, who had a 12-2 advantage in penalty corners, peppered the Danville goal from there, breaking through on Darrup’s effort.
Danville goalie Kaitlyn Gabel finished with 20 saves in the cage.