Facing a pressure defense in consecutive weeks isn’t what most offenses would consider an ideal situation, but it’s a challenge that Mifflinburg is happy to embrace in battling Selinsgrove.
For one, even though the Wildcats took their lumps against Jersey Shore last week in taking their first loss of the season, Mifflinburg got a good idea of how to handle the kind of pressure that teams like Jersey Shore and Selinsgrove like to bring. For another, if the Wildcats are going to make a playoff run this year, they’re likely to see plenty of pressure once they reach that level.
“The kids learned a lot last week, and we saw some good things last week out of several young players,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “In facing a defense that likes to put the pressure on, we definitely learned some things, and we’re working on that this week.
“We saw a lot of battle in our young guys and showed some aggressiveness. A game like that can deflate you, but our kids kept battling.”
Selinsgrove certainly knows a thing or two about that. Two weeks ago, the Seals easily could have felt deflated themselves after losing 63-0 to Jersey Shore, but Selinsgrove instead bounced right back and built a 4-1 record of its own. Now, they’ve got the chance to prove themselves against a quality opponent — and this time, the Seals believe they’re healthy enough to meet the challenge.
“I don’t want to say this is our biggest test of the year because we had Jersey Shore, but as far as a passing game, this is the best we’ve seen,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “We’ve gotten everybody back and they were back last week, and we’ve hopefully knocked some of that rust off and are ready to go this week.”
With running back Tucker Teats and quarterback Mark Pastore now fully fit and back in the groove, the Seals now have the personnel needed to compete with what Mifflinburg brings to the table. Specifically, Selinsgrove is set up well to try to do to Mifflinburg what it did to Shikellamy a week ago: force the opposing offense to watch as the clock melts away.
“I’ve told the kids this week that the best defense we can have is having them stand and watch our offense,” Hicks said. “We’ve got to do what we did in the fourth quarter (against Shikellamy), which is run the ball and maintain drives.
“Defensively, we’ve got to play responsibility football. They go a lot of four and five-wide, they’re running crossing receivers and they do a lot of things that can confuse a defense. Our guys have to know where their zone is and play responsibility football.”
To this point, that’s been easier said than done against Mifflinburg’s powerful passing attack. Even Jersey Shore couldn’t hold the Wildcats to under 300 yards passing, as Troy Dressler got the aerial assault moving for two touchdowns that helped Mifflinburg make the final score more respectable.
That ending showed the Wildcats what was possible, and rather than feeling deflated after last week, Mifflinburg has instead taken last week as a motivator to push forward.
“I think some of our guys are using that as fuel to challenge themselves because they want to finish strong,” Dressler said. “We’re only halfway through the year, and we want to finish the second half stronger than we did the first half.”
That holds even more weight at Mifflinburg, because this point of the season was the moment where things started to come apart a season ago for the Wildcats. Last year at the midway point, Mifflinburg dropped consecutive games to Shamokin and Milton, games that proved critical when the Wildcats found themselves on the wrong side of the playoff cutline.
With another likely playoff foe in Selinsgrove on the schedule, the Wildcats understand that they can’t afford to let last year repeat itself.
“We still have goals, and those goals are still absolutely within a realistic reach,” Dressler said. “We want to stay focused and stay true to that. You’re going to face adversity, and how we respond to that is what we learn from this. This week’s another opportunity to demonstrate that we have that resiliency and can bounce back.”