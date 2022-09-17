MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Diehl scored twice in the first half, and Troy Dressler passed for 198 yards and ran for a score as Mifflinburg routed Central Mountain, 35-7, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I football Friday.
The host Wildcats (4-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-I) led 22-0 at halftime.
Dressler, who opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, completed 11 of 17 passes. He also threw a two-point pass and ran for another conversion in the first half.
Diehl intercepted Central Mountain's Brady Myers and returned the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter. Diehl added a 17-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Central Mountain's Rocco Serafini rushed 14 times for 117 yards, while Jake Weaver scored the team's TD in the third.
Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7
Score by quarters
Central Mountain (0-4, 0-2);0;0;7;0 — 7
Mifflinburg (4-0, 2-0);14;8;0;13 — 35
Scoring summary
First quarter
M—Troy Dressler 3 run (kick blocked)
M—Andrew Diehl interception return (2-point pass)
Second quarter
M—Diehl 17 run (Dressler rush)
Third quarter
CM—Jake Weaver 14 run (Peyton Jones kick)
Fourth quarter
M—Sean Grodotzke 7 run (kick blocked)
M-Diehl run
Team statistics
;M;CM
First downs;11;10
Rushes-yards;14-140;38-193
Passing yards;198;34
Comp.-att.-int.;11-17-2;6-13-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;11-105;7-65