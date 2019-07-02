DANVILLE — Led by a strong night and the plate, and a perfect pitching performance from Taylor Stewart, the defending District 13 8-9-10 division softball champions — Mifflinburg — breezed their way to a 21-0 win over Warrior Run on Monday night at Echo Park.
Stewart recorded eight strikeouts and did not allow a baserunner in the in three-inning contest. She struck out the first five batters of the game, using a powerful fastball before switching to a changeup in two-strike counts.
Her performance drew high praise from both managers.
“She was in the zone,” said Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart. “She was kind of possessed tonight, I think.”
“She’s a heck of a good pitcher. She was throwing some absolute heat tonight,” Warrior Run manager Cody Reeder said. “That’s stuff my girls haven’t seen.”
Mifflinburg struck early and often, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Aubrey Fluman cleared the bases with a three-run inside-the-park home run, pushing the lead to five. MIfflinburg recorded six hits in the first inning, and 12 in the game.
“The girls just wanted it,” Stewart said. “They hit well in practice and they wanted to come out and hit well in the game.”
Along with the solid contact came the ability to capitalize off of errors. Warrior Run committed four errors on batted balls in play, along with two more on stolen base attempts, which Reeder said was a major contributor in the loss.
“(We need to) work on small ball,” he said. “The girls just need to get a little more aggressive, they weren’t ready for it.
Mifflinburg advanced to play the winner of the loser’s bracket game between Danville and Warrior Run at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 13 MINOR DIVISION
at Echo Park, Danville
MIFFLINBURG 21, WARRIOR RUN 0 (3 inn.)
Mifflinburg`948`— 21-12-0
Warrior Run`000`— 0-0-6
WP: Stewart LP: Litchard
Mifflinburg: Taylor Stewart 4-for-4, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman 1-for-1, HR (1st, two on); Maggie Rubendall 1-for-1, double; Amelia Fluman 3-for-3, double.