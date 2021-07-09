The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Mifflinburg’s 8-10 Division All-Stars capped an unbeaten run through the District 13 Tournament with their third 20-run game in four outings Friday, topping Selinsgrove 27-0 for the championship.
Mifflinburg turned a 1-0 lead after one inning into a rout with 22 runs in the second at Denny Green Field. Mifflinburg, which triggered the three-inning mercy rule, tacked on four more runs in the top half of the third.
Three Mifflinburg batters drove in at least four runs in the game.
Selinsgrove won its way to the championship round with three consecutive wins in elimination games, including a 9-8 victory over Bloomsburg on Wednesday. Selinsgrove lost to Bloomsburg, 11-4, in its second game of the tournament.
Mifflinburg, which averaged 22 runs per game, advances to the Section 3 Tournament scheduled for July 16-20 at Old Lycoming Township. The state tournament is July 25-31 in Newville.
MAJOR DIVISION BASEBALL
Berwick 8, Selinsgrove 3
BERWICK — Jake Lisnock struck out eight Selinsgrove batters in 3 1/3 innings, and Berwick surged to an early 6-1 lead in the District 13 championship round at Ber-Vaughn Park.
Berwick’s win forced a decisive rematch at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner advances to the Section 3 Tournament, July 16-20 in Athens.
Selinsgrove, which beat Berwick 18-8 in its tournament opener, had won three consecutive games to reach the championship round.
Jaren Diehl drove in a pair of runs for Selinsgrove, which pulled within 6-3 after three innings.
Gabe Decker and Grant Evensen each had three hits in the win. Decker knocked in four runs.