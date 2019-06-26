MIFFLINBURG — Tony Bennage allowed two runs in five innings, and Mifflinburg scored all the runs it needed in a six-run first inning as Mifflinburg knocked off Jersey Shore, 13-2, in five innings on Tuesday.

Bennage struck out five and didn’t walk a hitter in the American Legion win. He held Jersey Shore scoreless until the game was 13-0.

Josh Foster had a two-run double in the first for Mifflinburg (5-1), while Ethan Hoy also had an RBI double.

Mifflinburg 13,

Jersey Shore 2 (five innings)

Jersey Shore 000 02 — 2-3-2

Mifflinburg 650 2x — 13-11-1

Nate Persun, Ryan Rishcoff (1) and Noah Wright. Tony Bennage and Josh Foster.

WP: Bennage; LP: Persun.

Jersey Shore: Logan Burkett, double, run.

Mifflinburg: Michael Warren, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Ethan Hoy, 2-for-3, double; Tony Bennage 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Foster, double, 2 RBIs.

n Berwick 13,

Selinsgrove 0 (five inn.)

BERWICK – Jared Marshman struck out nine in a one-hit shutout for Berwick.

Ian Kishbaugh knocked in five runs out of the leadoff spot for Berwick (7-2).

Ryan Aument’s single in the fourth was the only hit for Selinsgrove (4-2).

Berwick 13,

Selinsgrove 0 (5 inn.)

Selinsgrove 000 00 — 0-1-3

Berwick 023 8x — 13-12-0

WP: Jared Marshman; LP: Evan Hoke.

Berwick: Ian Kishbaugh 2-for-4, triple, run, 5 RBIs; Marshman 2-for-4, double; Shane Levan 1-for-3, 2 runs; KC Tanribilir 1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Max Slusser 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Sawyer Kemp 1-for-3, 2 runs; Stas Hughes 3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

