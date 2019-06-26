MIFFLINBURG — Tony Bennage allowed two runs in five innings, and Mifflinburg scored all the runs it needed in a six-run first inning as Mifflinburg knocked off Jersey Shore, 13-2, in five innings on Tuesday.
Bennage struck out five and didn’t walk a hitter in the American Legion win. He held Jersey Shore scoreless until the game was 13-0.
Josh Foster had a two-run double in the first for Mifflinburg (5-1), while Ethan Hoy also had an RBI double.
Mifflinburg 13,
Jersey Shore 2 (five innings)
Jersey Shore 000 02 — 2-3-2
Mifflinburg 650 2x — 13-11-1
Nate Persun, Ryan Rishcoff (1) and Noah Wright. Tony Bennage and Josh Foster.
WP: Bennage; LP: Persun.
Jersey Shore: Logan Burkett, double, run.
Mifflinburg: Michael Warren, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Ethan Hoy, 2-for-3, double; Tony Bennage 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Foster, double, 2 RBIs.
n Berwick 13,
Selinsgrove 0 (five inn.)
BERWICK – Jared Marshman struck out nine in a one-hit shutout for Berwick.
Ian Kishbaugh knocked in five runs out of the leadoff spot for Berwick (7-2).
Ryan Aument’s single in the fourth was the only hit for Selinsgrove (4-2).
Berwick 13,
Selinsgrove 0 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove 000 00 — 0-1-3
Berwick 023 8x — 13-12-0
WP: Jared Marshman; LP: Evan Hoke.
Berwick: Ian Kishbaugh 2-for-4, triple, run, 5 RBIs; Marshman 2-for-4, double; Shane Levan 1-for-3, 2 runs; KC Tanribilir 1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Max Slusser 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Sawyer Kemp 1-for-3, 2 runs; Stas Hughes 3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.