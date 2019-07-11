BEECH CREEK — It wasn’t until the final out of the final inning that Mifflinburg’s Taylor Stewart found out she just accomplished something great to kick off the 8-10 Division Section 3 Softball Tournament at Beech Creek.
She headed for the third baseline to get ready for handshakes after Mifflinburg caught a runner at second as she attempted to steal, and that’s when she was informed of her no-hitter.
Stewart fanned 15 batters and gave up just one ground ball the entire night as Mifflinburg defeated Towanda 11-0 in the opening round of the tournament.
“There were no runs and there weren’t really any hits, and I got a no-hitter,” Stewart said. “It’s not my first one. I’m proud, but it’s not really my first. It feels good, but we’re on to the next step of getting to the championship.”
She retired nine of the first 10 batters she faced. The only batter to reach base was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Even with a runner on first, who eventually advanced to third, Steward didn’t seem bothered as she got a strikeout to end the inning.
“It’s good, because the team doesn’t have to worry about runs or anything or getting outs,” Stewart said. “I’m pretty sure it makes the team feel relieved that they have someone else that can help them get outs.”
Stewart struck out the side in the fifth and recorded two more strikeouts before the play at second ended the game. Towanda had three total baserunners in the game.
“I feel like we can win this game and it’s ours,” Stewart said. “We kept saying in the dugout that this was our game. This was our game. We already came so far.”
The top four Mifflinburg hitters in the lineup finished with a combined eight hits, scoring six runs and knocking in another three.
“I always tell our lead off hitter to set the table and the whole team will go and eat,” Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart said. “That’s pretty much how they do it. If Anna (Pachucki) gets on then the rest of the team gets going. If the top of the order goes the rest of the team just gets flowing.”
Pachucki did exactly that with three singles in the game. She scored twice and got an RBI to help lead Mifflinburg’s offense.
Chloe Showalter had a triple in the second inning and later scored on Maggie Rubendall’s single.
“I definitely think it’s a good start,” Heath Stewart said. “Last year we went to Sectionals and we lost two and won one. It’s nice to give them a little confidence going into the next game.”
Mifflinburg will play Clinton tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at Clinton Little League in Lock Haven. Clinton defeated Minersville 23-2 in the its opening game.
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
at Beech Creek
MIFFLINBURG 11, TOWANDA 0
Mifflinburg`131`033 — 11-13-1
Towanda`000`000 — 0-0-1.
Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter. Bryn Vargason, Kayla Johnson (5), and Mya Maynard.
WP: Stewart. LP: Vargason.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Brook Gessner 2-for-4, run; Chloe Showalter 2-for-2, triple, double, 2 runs.