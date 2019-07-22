WELLSBORO — Mifflinburg’s run through several 8-10 Division softball tournaments came to a close Sunday afternoon as St. Mary’s scored seven times on eight hits between the third and fourth innings to capture an 8-4 win in a state elimination game.
Despite the all-star season coming to an end earlier than it wanted, Mifflinburg topped last year’s postseason run that ended with consecutive losses at the Section 3 Tournament. Mifflinburg finished as the fourth best team in the state after winning both the District 13 and Section 3 tournaments.
“I said to my kids yesterday that even if we lost, we would still be the fourth best team in the state,” said Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart. “There’s only four teams left and we are one of them. That’s just amazing. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Mifflinburg scored just two runs over its first two games of the state tournament, but bounced back to score 13 in the first round of the elimination bracket. That momentum appeared to carry over to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning Sunday.
Anna Pachucki opened the game with a single and was moved to second when Brooke Gessner put down a slow rolling bunt in front of the pitcher. Taylor Stewart, Chloe Showalter and Maggie Rubendall followed with consecutive singles to plate two runs.
Showalter then shrewdly stole home on a slow throw back to the pitcher.
“I told Chloe that if the catcher didn’t look her back, I wanted her to delay,” Heath Stewart said. “If she pumped her back to go back, but if she didn’t look her back I wanted her to delay.”
Showalter didn’t hesitate as she flew by the late tag attempt to give Mifflinburg’s its third run of the inning. Rubendall attempted a similar steal in the fourth, but was caught as St. Mary’s Avery Eckels was ready for the play.
Eckels helped her team get a run back in the bottom of the first with a single. She also walked in the third as St. Mary’s tied the game with two runs. Giulianna Muccio knocked in both runs with a single to right field.
In the fourth, St. Mary’s grabbed the lead for good when it drilled five hits to score five runs. St. Mary’s got consecutive singles from the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in the lineup. Bailey Thorwart then cleared the bases with a triple. She later scored on a throwing error to third. Caleigh Bozard and Molly Hanslovan then singled as St. Mary’s took an 8-3 lead.
“Girls are really hard on themselves when they commit an error,” Heath Stewart said. “You tell them to forget about it, but that’s easier said than done. We usually have one bad inning, and the fourth happened to be it.”
Taylor Stewart fought back to end the inning with two strikeouts. She then overcame an error in the fifth to get through the inning without giving up a run.
“That girl they have pitching over there (Taylor Stewart) is great and it meant something to get runs against her,” St. Mary’s manager Bill Thorwart said. “She’s a fantastic pitcher. Mifflinburg is a great team overall, and we knew it was going to be a battle until the end.”
St. Mary’s will attempt to advance to the final round today against Delaware Valley.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
8-10 DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Wellsboro Little League Complex
Elimination game
St. Mary’s 8, Mifflinburg 4
Mifflinburg`300`001`— 4-7-2
St. Mary’s`102`50x`— 8-8-0
Taylor Stewart and Maggie Rubendall. Avery Eckels and Caleigh Bozard.
WP: Eckels. LP: Stewart.
Mifflinburg: Stewart 3-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI.
St. Mary’s: Bozard 2-for-2, 3 runs.