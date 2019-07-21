WELLSBORO — Mifflinburg mixed up its lineup a little for Saturday’s Little League 8-10 Division state softball tournament elimination game.
After a tough start, the changes worked well, as Mifflinburg defeated Avon Grove 13-3 in five innings behind a strong pitching performance and an offensive outburst.
Avon Grove put its first three runners on base and scored a run in the first inning, which caused Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart to call a conference at the mound.
“We had a couple girls out there playing where they don’t usually play,” he said. “I went out there and told them to relax. They were kind of getting a little bit of jitters in them.”
After failing to score in the first, Mifflinburg took a small ball approach in the second.
Rubendall drew a leadoff walk, and Kinley Seebold followed with a bunt single. An errant throw to third on a passed ball allowed both runners to score. After three of the next four batters walked, Brooke Gessner laid down a bunt single, adding on another run. Mifflinburg led 5-1 after two innings
“We just needed to make contact and get something going,” Stewart said. “We haven’t been hitting well. I figured we’d try it out and see what happens.”
Mifflinburg was held to two total runs in its first two state tournament games, both of which went to extra innings.
Avon Grove closed the lead to three runs in the third when Reese Dunlap scored on a passed ball, but Mifflinburg countered as Anna Pachucki scored in the fourth.
A Melanie Sebastro single brought in another run for Avon Grove in the fifth inning, but that was the last time it would score.
Mifflinburg, leading 6-3, sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. Amelia Fluman drove in a run on a ground out to first before Olivia Fetterman cleared the bases with a double to break the game open. Gessner recorded her second hit of the game, bringing in two runs with an RBI single. Gessner and Taylor Stewart both scored, pushing Mifflinburg’s lead to 10 runs, and the game ended via mercy rule.
“I think the girls started gaining confidence,” Stewart said. ‘I think coming from the small ball, once they made contact, they started developing confidence.”
Avon Grove manager Russ Dunlap spoke highly of his team after the loss.
“We came up here and did our best with the girls we had, and they left it all on the field today, and that’s all we could for,” he said. “This team stepped up when nobody believed in them and did an amazing job. They won a game at states, and that’s more than we ever expected from this group. We’re proud of these girls and expect higher things next year.”
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
8-10 DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT
MIFFLINBURG 13, AVON GROVE 3, 5 inn.
Avon Grove`101`01 — 3-3-0
Mifflinburg`050`17 — 13-8-2
WP: Maggie Rubendall. LP: Reese Dunlap
Avon Grove: Reese Dunlap, single, 2 runs; Melanie Sebastro, 2 singles.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki, 3 walks, 3 runs; Brooke Gessner, 2 singles; Rubendall, single, walk, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman, single, walk, 2 runs; Olivia Fetterman, double, run.