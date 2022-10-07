I will be the first to admit a mistake, and I did get something wrong in last week’s column about Midd-West. The delay in playing on the field for the varsity is the lack of part of the lighting system for the stadium. The JV and youth programs are using the field for games, and the varsity has been practicing on the field.
If there is any school over my 30 years that’s had a more cyclical football history than Mifflinburg, it’s not coming to mind.
The Wildcats were in the District 4 championship game the year I started, and two 1,000-yard rushers in Ben Sauers and Jeremy Napp in the 1994 season.
That was followed by a 34-game losing streak that came to an end in 2001 and led to two of the best seasons in Mifflinburg football history, including a District 4/11 subregional championship game appearance against Blue Mountain.
Then came a stretch from 2007 until last year where the Wildcats had one season above .500 (2011), and didn’t reach it again until finishing last year 6-4.
Even last year’s record came with a tinge of disappointment: The Wildcats lost the Little Brown Jug in the regular-season finale in a driving rainstorm to cost them a playoff berth.
They started this year 4-0, but ran into the Jersey Shore buzzsaw, and gave up 56 points in the first half.
So the biggest question last Friday night was how would Mifflinburg bounce back against Selinsgrove? In 58 meetings, the Wildcats had won eight times, just three times since 1990.
But the Wildcats have been saying since the beginning of the season that this is a different Mifflinburg team.
One that wants to be known as one of the best football teams in the area.
Then they went about proving it last week.
I think I started this whole column off by saying I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong, and I was certainly wrong about how the Wildcats could beat the Seals.
I thought it would have to be a high-scoring affair for Mifflinburg to win, and then the Wildcats went and won the one way I thought they couldn’t: A defensive, physical battle with the Seals.
That defensive, physical battle went to Mifflinburg. They won the battle up front, made their own breaks — forcing three turnovers — and converted four straight third downs, starting on their first scoring drive in the second quarter. The third down that snapped the streak was followed by Diehl’s 12-yard run on fourth-and-2 from Mifflinburg’s 46.
With a two-score lead early in the fourth, if coach Jason Dressler’s decision backfires, it leaves Selinsgrove with good field position, and a really good chance to get back into the game.
It’s also a decision that could pay dividends later in the season. There is certainly going to come a time later this year — next Friday night against Milton, maybe Nov. 11 or 12 in a key spot in a District 4 Class 3A semifinal — where the Wildcats are going to need to pick up a key first down and know their coach has the confidence they can do it.
And Coach Dressler pointed out that his offensive line is probably the one group that didn’t get a chance to get over the Jersey Shore loss as quickly as the other Wildcats did.
“It was a rough week at practice for them,” Dressler said after the Selinsgrove game.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Mifflinburg fares in the Class 3A playoffs. They are currently the No. 3 seed and should hold onto that spot. Montoursville is in the fourth spot, but the Warriors finish the season with Danville, Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove and Loyalsock.
And the Wildcats don’t see Danville, Mifflinburg or Montoursville this season. Mifflinburg moved to Division I for this cycle, and their crossover games with Division II were Lewisburg and Central Columbia.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.