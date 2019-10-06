MIFFLINBURG — Nick Eppley and Carter Knepp each recorded a pair of assists to help Midd-West to its 14th win, a 4-0 victory over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match Saturday.
The Mustangs (14-1) scored a pivotal goal with 23 seconds left in the first half with Eppley’s pass to Conner Erdley for a 2-0 lead. They went up 3-0 just 6:24 into the second half on a Stefan Leitzel goal.
Midd-West 4, Mifflinburg 0
First half
MW-Angus Strohecker (Carter Knepp), 30:27; MW-Conner Erdley (Nick Eppley), 0:23.
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel (Knepp), 35:36; MW-Trey Wagner (Eppley), 11:35.
Shots: MW 13-0. Corners: MW 7-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 9; Midd-West 2.
JV: Midd-West 7-0.
n Danville 3,
Central Columbia 0
DANVILLE — Matt Bucaliou scored twice on free kicks, and Nick Cera added another goal — all in a 16-minute span of the first half — in Danville’s HAC crossover win.
The Ironmen (9-3-2) held the Blue Jays without a shot until the second half. Evan Haas made two saves for the shutout.
Danville 3, Central Columbia 0
First half
D-Matt Bucaliou, 33:34; D-Nick Cera (PJ Cera), 22:26; D-Bucaliou (Doug Houser), 17:51.
Shots: D 17-2. Corners: D 8-0. Saves: Central Columbia 10 (Maddix Karnes); Danville 2 (Evan Haas).
n Southern Columbia 4,
South Williamsport 1
CATAWISSA — Aden Trathen scored two goals to help Southern Columbia rally from an early deficit for a HAC-III win.
The Tigers trailed after just 3 1/2 minutes, but Trathen’s penalty kick knotted the score at halftime. Luke Caputo and Aidan Laughlin put the Tigers (6-6) in front before Trathen capped the scoring.
Southern Columbia 4,
South Williamsport 1
First half
SW-Quaid Molino, 26:26; SC-Aden Trathen (penalty kick), 9:13.
Second half
SC-Luke Caputo (Bryson Pita), 32:56; SC-Aidan Laughlin (Eli Rush), 27:40; SC-Trathen (Wyatt Roadarmel), 7:00.
Shots: SC 14-7. Corners: SW 3-1. Saves: South Williamsport 10 (Brock Weaver); Southern Columbia 6 (Savich Chapman).
n Minersville 7,
Lourdes Regional 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Jason Cullen scored twice and assisted on a goal to power Minersville.
Adam Sandri scored just less than two minutes into the second half to cut the Red Raiders’ deficit to 2-1.
Minersville 7,
Lourdes Regional 1
First half
M-Jacob Burgess (Derek Smith, 31:10; M-Isiah Kauffman (Jason Cullen), 19:10.
Second half
LR-Adam Sandri, 37:20; M-Cullen, 24:02; M-Cullen, 20:30; M-Kauffman, 14:10; M-Ethan Larkin, 4:30; M-Alex Lohin, 3:20.
Shots: M 17-6. Corners: M 4-2. Saves: Minersville 5 (Koda Whalen); Lourdes Regional 10 (Nick DeManicor).
n Greenwood 2nd at PECO
ELLIOTTSBURG — Danny Bellis had a goal and an assist as Greenwood opened the Perry County Tournament with a 3-0 win over Susquenita. The Wildcats were blanked in the final by West Perry, 2-0, despite posting an edge in shots on goal.
Aaron Bollinger made three saves in the semifinal shutout for Greenwood (12-3).
PECO TOURNAMENT
Semifinal
Greenwood 3, Susquenita 0
First half
G-Danny Bellis (Jackson Beaver), 15:00; G-Michael Strohm (Isaac Myers), 5:00.
Second half
G-Danny Capozzoli (Bellis), 16:00.
Shots: G 6-3. Corners: G 7-0. Saves: Susquenita 3 (Thomas); Greenwood 3 (Bollinger).
Championship
West Perry 2, Greenwood 0
First half
WP-Beddia (penalty kick), 28:00.
Second half
WP-Jeffries (Bolze), 22:00.
Shots: G 4-3. Corners: G 2-0. Saves: Greenwood 1 (Bollinger); West Perry 4.