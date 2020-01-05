JERSEY SHORE — Mifflinburg used a dominating fourth-quarter to break open a close game, and break a four-game losing skid with a 47-34 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action on Saturday.
Mara Shuck had 11 of her 13 points in the second half as the Wildcats (5-6 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) turned a five-point lead in a 13-point victory with a 14-6 advantage in the fourth.
Aubrey Stetts had a game-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-2).
Mifflinburg 47, Jersey Shore 34
Mifflinburg (5-6) 47
Angela Reamer 2 2-3 7; Mara Shuck 5 3-6 13; Mollie Bomgardner 1 1-2 3; Brooke Catherman 1 4-7 6; Ella Shuck 2 4-6 8; Olivia Erickson 0 2-2 2; Abby Greb 1 0-0 2; Jaden Keister 1 0-0 2; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 16-26 47.
3-point goals: Reamer.
Did not score: Hannah Fee.
Jersey Shore (3-5) 34
Aubrey Stetts 9 2-3 20; Hailey Stetts 2 0-0 4; Sadie Griswold 3 2-5 8; Sam Machmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-8 34.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Maddy Gerst, Delaney Herbst, Devon Walker, Sophia Kauffman, Aubrey Schilling.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 9 10 14 14 — 47
Jersey Shore 6 8 14 6 — 34
n Warrior Run 55,
Meadowbrook Chr. 29
MILTON — The Defenders overcame a slow start, and rolled behind 27 points from Sydney Hoffman.
Warrior Run (7-3) led just 8-7 after one quarter, but Emily McKee scored six of her 15 points in the second quarter to help spark a 23-16 Defenders advantage.
Hoffman exploded for 12 points in the third quarters as Warrior Run pushed its lead to double digits.
Jackie Stokes had 13 points to lead the Lions (4-4).
Warrior Run 55,
Meadowbrook Christian 29
Warrior Run (7-3) 55
Sydney Hoffman 9 8-11 27; Gracey Beachel 2 0-0 4; Jordan Hartman 3 0-1 7; Marissa Pick 0 0-2 0; Emily McKee 5 5-6 15; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Leah Grow 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 13-21 55.
3-point goals: Hoffman, Hartman.
Did not score: Lauren Watson, Kaelyn Watson, Abby Evans, Holly Hollenbach.
Meadowbrook Christian (4-4) 29
Masy Devlin 2 1-2 5; Shelby Hartman 1 2-2 4; Jackie Stoke 3 7-9 13; Emily Toland 0 0-1 0; Emily Baney 2 0-0 4; Madison McNeal 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 10-14 29.
3-point goals: McNeal.
Did not score: Jenaka Day, Ellie Sweigard.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 8 15 23 9 — 55
Meadowbrook Chr. 7 9 5 8 — 29
n Central Columbia 52,
Shamokin 39
ALMEDIA — Lauren Bull had 17 points to lead the Blue Jays to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Allison Groshek added 12 points for Central Columbia (6-4 overall, 3-0 HAC-II).
Kaitlyn Dunn had a game-high 19 points for the Indians (3-6, 1-2).
Central Columbia 52,
Shamokin 39
Shamokin (3-6) 39
Emma Tomcavage 4 0-0 9; Emma Kramer 0 2-2 2; Chloe Yoder 0 1-2 1; Ari Nolter 1 1-2 4; Kaitlyn Dunn 8 2-4 19; Sophie Rossnock 1 2-6 4. Totals 14 8-16 39.
3-point goals: Tomcavage, Nolter, Dunn.
Did not score: Annie Hornberger, Emily Slanina.
Central Columbia (6-4)
Gracia Eckenrode 2 2-4 7; Lindsey Bull 0 0-1 0; Ellie Rowe 3 0-0 9; Lauren Bull 7 3-4 17; Allison Groshek 5 2-4 12; Alyx Flick 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 8-15 52.
3-point goals: Rowe 3, Eckenrode.
Did not score: Alyssa Boyd, Grace Klingerman.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 10 5 15 9 — 39
Central Columbia 17 18 14 3 — 52
n Minersville 49,
Lourdes Regional 27
MINERSVILLE — Alex Kroznuskie scored 24 points to lead the Battlin’ Miners to the Schuylkill League-Division II win.
Abby Adams added 10 points for Minersville (6-2 overall, 4-0 SCL-II).
Katie Sandri led the Red Raiders (3-7, 1-4) with 10 points.
Minersville 49,
Lourdes Regional 27
Lourdes Regional (3-7) 27
Terri Reichard 1 0-0 2; Katie Sandri 5 0-0 10; Peyton Kehler 3 2-5 8; Emma Shimko 3 1-1 7. Totals 12 3-6 27.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Isabella Trilello.
Minersville (6-2) 49
Shea Hossler 2 2-2 7; Kaitlyn Koury 1 1-2 3; Megan Horan 2 0-0 5; Abby Adams 3 2-2 10; Alex Kroznuskie 8 3-4 24. Totals 16 8-10 49.
3-point goals: Kroznuskie 5, Adams 2, Hossler, Horan.
Did not score: Lauren Hertz
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 11 9 3 4 — 27
Minersville 10 11 16 12 — 49
Friday
n Loyalsock 40,
Warrior Run 26
TURBOTVILLE — Summer McNulty scored a game-high 22 points and the Lancers limited the Defenders to just six field goals.
Cassie Gee added eight points for Loyalsock (9-0).
Emily McKee led Warrior Run (6-3) with nine points, including 7-of-7 on free throws
Loyalsock 40, Warrior Run 26
Loyalsock (9-0) 40
Sophia Gardner 1 1-2 3; Cassie Gee 3 0-0 8; Summer McNulty 7 7-10 22; Karyn Saar 1 0-0 2; Mia Patterson 1 3-4 5. Totals 13 11-16 40.
3-point goals: Gee 2, McNulty.
Did not score: Jocelyn Cruz, Madison Jean, Allyia Kennedy.
Warrior Run (6-3) 26
Sydney Hoffman 2 4-4 9; Gracey Beachel 3 0-0 8; Emily McKee 1 7-7 9. Totals 6 11-11 26.
3-point goals: Beachel 2, Hoffman.
Did not score: Jordan Hartman, Marissa Pick, Katie Watkins, Lauren Watson, Alyssa Watkins, Leah Grow.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 16 4 11 9 — 40
Warrior Run 10 7 4 5 — 26