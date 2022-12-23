The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Ethan Bomgardner’s putback at the buzzer lifted Mifflinburg to 53-52 win over Selinsgrove in overtime on Friday night, snapping the Seals’ five-game winning streak.
Bomgardner gave Mifflinburg a 51-47 lead with less than a minute to go in overtime. The Seals’ Gavin Bastian made three foul shots. Selinsgrove (5-2) then forced a turnover on the inbound pass, and Blake Haddon scored with 15 seconds left in the game to give Selinsgrove a 52-51 lead.
After a Mifflinburg timeout, Selinsgrove trapped Tyler Reigel at the top of the key. He tried an underhand scoop that rolled off rim. Bomgardner grabbed the offensive rebound, and scored the game-winner.
Mifflinburg led 27-21 at the half, before Selinsgrove scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to take a lead it held for most of the rest of regulation.
Reigel tied the game with two technical foul shots with less than minute to play in regulation.
Mifflinburg held for the final shot, but Haddon stole the ball for Selinsgrove with 11 seconds to play. After a Seals timeout, Bastian’s runner in the lane missed to send the game to the extra period.
The Wildcats, which leads the District 4 Class 4A power rankings, improved to 6-2 on the season. Selinsgrove dropped to 5-2.