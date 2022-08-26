When Midd-West coach Lance Adams looks across the sidelines at his Week 1 opponent in Mifflinburg, he sees a squad with playoff-level talent. The Wildcats share that assessment — and that’s exactly why the end of last year was so painful for Mifflinburg.
Mistakes proved costly for the Wildcats in late defeats against Shamokin and Milton, which left Mifflinburg vulnerable in its season finale. When the Wildcats fell to archrival Lewisburg, they stood at 6-4 and out of the playoffs, a far cry from where they thought they could have reached.
This year, the Wildcats don’t want to leave anything to chance, and they’re hoping to start the season off the right way tonight against Midd-West.
“We have a lot of returners from last year, and the way the season ended is definitely a motivator for how we’re going to approach this year,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We’re another year more mature and we’re cleaning (things) up. We have more discipline and more focus, so initially, I’m not seeing a lot of (mistakes).”
That’s far from an ideal situation for Midd-West, which hopes to get things moving in the right direction after winning just one game for the second consecutive season. However, once again, the Mustangs find themselves catching Mifflinburg at the exact wrong time.
Last year, the Mustangs were in the unfortunate position of being Mifflinburg’s opponent after the Wildcats lost their opener to Danville and ended up on the wrong side of a 48-7 score. This year, the Mustangs get Mifflinburg with the memories of missing the playoffs fresh in the Wildcats’ minds.
“And we just happen to be their home opener as well,” Adams said with a small chuckle. “They’re as excited to start the season as we are. They’re playoff-worthy and they’re talented, and I think they’re going to be motivated. It’s going to be a tough challenge for our team, and I hope that we’ve worked enough to compete with them on Friday night.”
Much of the Mustangs’ work has gone into their ground game, which plays right into the strategy that Adams wants to use against the Wildcats as well as for the entire season. With an untested quarterback under center, the last thing the Mustangs want to do is get themselves into a shootout with Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler and his host of weapons.
Instead, Midd-West hopes to rely on bruising running backs Austin Dorman and Bryce Hackenburg to keep the chains and the clock moving and keep the Wildcats’ offense on the sidelines.
“We need to be able to possess the football,” Adams said. “Their offense is too high-powered to let them be on the field more than possible. From a defensive perspective, we’ve got to make every attempt to slow them down. I’m sure they want to play fast; they’ve got speed and we want to slow them down, draw out the possessions and get them off the field as quickly as we can.”
A year ago, that didn’t happen. Not only did Mifflinburg execute its offense all night long against Midd-West, but the Wildcats scored on their first play from scrimmage, which put the Mustangs behind the eight-ball quickly. Carter Breed did most of the damage on the ground that night, and he and the rest of the Wildcats’ seniors are anxious to get their season off to a strong start.
“We’re seeing quite a few players stepping up in many different ways,” Jason Dressler said. “All of them, in their own way, are really stepping up. Whether that’s through the way they play or being vocal, they’re really trying to set the bar here for the team.
“We have many different guys who are demonstrating that leadership; now I want to see that and challenge everyone to crank that up more and have higher expectations from ourselves and our teammates.”
Nobody has forgotten the recent past at Mifflinburg, but at the same time, the Wildcats are ready to put last season behind them and take care of what they can control in 2022. Of course, the same is true at Midd-West and elsewhere across Pennsylvania.
“Everybody’s fresh,” Jason Dressler said. “From the start, everybody’s optimistic and everybody has goals in mind and wants to go out in Week 1 and set the tone for the rest of the season. I expect them to be in the same boat.”