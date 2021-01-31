MIFFLINBURG — The complexion of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I race might have changed on Saturday night, but not because of the result.
Lewisburg entered its contest with Mifflinburg as one of the hottest teams in the area with a shot to replace the Wildcats as the second-place team in the division, one game behind unbeaten Danville.
The Wildcats held on to their spot, but it came with a price.
Gabe Yoder scored all 20 of his points in the second half, after Mifflinburg leading scorer Isaiah Valentine missed the second half with an injury as the Wildcats held off Lewisburg, 58-49, on Saturday night.
Mifflinburg led by 10 points at halftime as Jake Young and Valentine combined for 19 of the team’s 23 points.
Lewisburg got hot from the outside. The Green Dragons (7-4 overall, 5-3 HAC-I) hit five 3-pointers in the second half, and Joey Martin had 14 of his team-high 17 in the second half.
However, Yoder hit five second-half 3-pointers, and the Wildcats were 12-of-19 from the free-throw line to clinch the win.
“Lewisburg turned up the pressure, and a lot of their offense in the second half came off their defense,” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. “Gabe stepped up, and hit some open 3-pointers. I was real pleased; we always seemed to have an answer for them.”
Roupp also pointed to the effort of center Zach Wertman. Wertman held Lewisburg’s leading scorer, Jake Hernandez, without a field goal, and just two points from the free-throw line.
Young finished with 18 points for Mifflinburg (7-1, 6-1).
Cam Michaels had 10 points for Lewisburg, which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.
Mifflinburg 58, Lewisburg 49
Lewisburg (7-4) 49
Dante Sims 1 3-4 6; Jake Hernandez 0 2-2 2; Joey Martin 6 2-3 17; Cam Michaels 4 2-3 10; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 0-0 6; Kadyn Magyar 2 0-0 5; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 9-12 49.
3-point goals: Martin 3, Wuerdeman 2, Sims, Magyar, Zelchoski.
Did not score: none.
Mifflinburg (7-1) 58
Gabe Yoder 6 3-4 20; Isaiah Valentine 3 2-2 9; Tyler Reigle 0 2-2 2; Cannon Griffith 0 4-9 4; Jake Young 7 3-4 18; Zach Wertman 2 1-1 5. Totals 18 15-22 58.
3-point goals: Yoder 5, Valentine, Young.
Did not score: Lane Yoder.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 3 10 16 20 — 49
Mifflinburg 13 10 13 22 — 58
n Danville 68, Shamokin 35
DANVILLE — Jagger Dressler scored 25 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as the Ironmen built a 51-8 halftime advantage over the Indians.
Dante Harward added 11 points for Danville (7-1 overall, 7-0 HAC-I).
Four Shamokin players scored six points apiece to lead the Indians (2-6, 2-4).
Danville 68, Shamokin 35
Shamokin (2-6) 35
Canyan Lee 3 0-0 6; Cam Annis 1 4-4 6; Joey Tarr 2 0-0 6; Colin Seedor 3 0-0 6; Brett Reed 2 0-0 4; Dom Michaels 2 0-0 5; Jason Leiby 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-4 35.
3-point goals: Tarr 2, Michaels.
Did not score: none.
Danville (7-1) 68
K.J. Riley 3 2-2 8; Jagger Dressler 12 1-2 27; Zach Gordon 1 1-2 3; Mason Raup 1 0-0 2; Dante Harward 3 3-3 11; Aiden Witkor 2 0-0 6; Cade Cush 2 0-0 4; Charlie Betz 0 0-2 0; Brady Hill 2 3-4 7. Totals 26 10-15 68.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Witkor 2, Harward 2.
Did not score: Dameon White.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 6 2 16 11 — 35
Danville 26 25 9 8 — 68
n Lourdes Regional 62,
Meadowbrook Chr. 34
COAL TOWNSHIP — Tyler Novak had 16 points, and Hunter Reed added 12 points to lead the Red Raiders to the nonleague win.
Shaun Potter chipped in 10 points for Lourdes Regional (3-5).
Ashton Canelo scored 19 points to lead the Lions (4-6).
Lourdes Regional 62,
Meadowbrook Chr. 34
Meadowbrook Christian (4-6) 34
Evan Young 3 0-2 6; Ashton Canelo 8 3-8 19; Noah Smith 2 0-1 4; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 3; Nick Bennage 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 5-13 34.
3-point goals: Reed.
Did not score: Michael Smith, Jacob Bair, Michael Eager, Elijah Cruz.
Lourdes Regional (3-5) 62
Casen Sandri 2 0-0 4; Hunter Reed 5 2-2 12; Tyler Novak 7 1-1 16; Shun Potter 4 0-1 10; Maxwell Reiprish 4 0-0 8; Michael Keer 2 1-3 5; Alex Hughes 2 0-0 5; Chase Higgins 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 4-7 62.
3-point goals: Potter 2, Novak, Hughes.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Chris Feudale.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 14 4 11 5 — 34
Lourdes Regional 18 15 17 12 — 62
n Muncy 54,
Line Mountain 38
MUNCY — Mitch Rymsza scored 17 points to help the Indians to their best start in 10 seasons.
Royce Eyer chipped in 13 points, and Bryce Eyer had 10 points for Muncy (7-1).
Riley Young led the Eagles (0-4) with 17 points. Line Mountain led 12-11 after one quarter, but was outscored 33-17 in the middle two quarters.
Muncy 54, Line Mountain 38
Line Mountain (0-4) 38
Nick Snyder 2 0-0 4; Riley Young 6 4-4 17; Travis Feese 1 0-0 2; Mavarick Bradigan 1 0-0 2; Caden Lahr 3 0-0 6; Nick Williams 3 0-1 7. Totals 16 5-6 38.
3-point goals: Young.
Did not score: Aiden Tressler, Damien Fritchey, Kaleb Styer, Brady Bingaman, Tharon Wanger, Mack Keim.
Muncy (7-1) 54
Connor Sassano 3 0-3 9; Loudon Boring 1 1-4 3; Mitch Rymsza 6 2-2 17; Royce Eyer 5 2-2 13; Bryce Eyer 5 0-2 10; Mikey Fry 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-13 54.
3-point goals: Rymsza 3, R. Eyer.
Did not score: Noah Confer, Joe Edkin, Eli Slamka, Ernie Coppes.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 12 8 9 9 — 38
Muncy 11 16 17 10 — 54
n Tyrone 81,
Northumberland Chr. 41
TYRONE — Damon Gripp scored 20 points, and Brandon Lucas added 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Warriors.
Tyrone, which improves to 8-1, led 49-9 at the half. The Golden Eagles’ only loss came at the hands of Loyalsock on Jan. 16.
David King scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers to lead Northumberland Christian (7-5).
Tyrone 81,
Northumberland Christian 41
Northumberland Chr. (7-5) 41
Josh King 1 0-0 3; David King 7 0-0 21; Luke Snyder 1 1-2 3; Cole Knauss 3 0-0 9; Henry McIllroy 1 0-0 3; Justin Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-2 41.
3-point goals: D. King 7, Knauss 3, J. King, McIllroy.
Did not score: Donnie Rager.
Tyrone (8-1) 81
Jake Taylor 2 0-0 5; Blaine Hoover 1 2-2 5; Damon Gripp 8 1-1 20; Brandon Lucas 6 3-3 16; Cortlynd Rhoades 4 0-0 10; David Lang 1 0-0 2; Landen DeHaas 2 2-4 6; Ross Gampe 3 0-1 6; Zac LeGars 2 0-0 6; Keegan Gwinn 1 0-0 2; Christian Imier 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 8-11 81.
3-point goals: Gripp 3, Rhoades 2, Legare 2, Taylor, Hoover, Lucas, Imier.
Did not score: Johnson, Crowell
Score by quarters
Norry 6 3 14 18 — 41
Tyrone 22 27 15 17 — 81
n Loyalsock 86,
Warrior Run 26
TURBOTVILLE — Idris Ali scored 22 points, and Saraj Ali added 20 points as the Lancers rolled to the HAC-II win.
Brendan Clark added 13 points for Loyalsock (11-1 overall, 5-0 HAC-II).
A.J. Beiber had eight points to lead the Defenders (2-4 overall and HAC-II).
Loyalsock 86, Warrior Run 26
Loyalsock (11-1) 86
Saraj Ali 9 2-3 20; Sean Jensen 1 0-0 3; Idris Ali 10 1-2 22; Jaiden Ross 1 2-6 4; Brenden Clark 6 0-0 13; Dom Jennings 4 0-0 8; Cy Cavanaugh 2 0-0 5; Julian Wilson 4 0-0 8; Gage Peterson 1 1-2 3. Totals 38 6-13 86.
3-point goals: Jensen, I. Ali, Clark, Cavanaugh.
Did not score: none.
Warrior Run (2-4) 26
Gabe Hogan 0 2-2 2; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Alex Hazzoum 1 2-4 5; Coltin Pentycofe 3 0-0 6; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; A.J. Beiber 4 0-0 8. Totals 10 4-6 26.
3-point goals: Sheesley, Hazzoum.
Did not score: Logan Confair, Carter Marr, Ryan Newton.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 32 24 20 10 — 86
Warrior Run 9 6 6 5 — 26