NEW CUMBERLAND — Don Leitzel knocked in five runs in the opener, and Pete Hayden struck out 10 hitters in the second game as the Mifflinburg Phillies swept a doubleheader from the New Cumberland White Crusaders the Mid-State over-40 Baseball League on Sunday.
In the opener which went five innings due to the mercy rule, Matt Diltz had an RBI triple, and Chet Haifley scored three runs.
In the nightcap, Mifflinburg (5-0) took advantage of eight errors committed by New Cumberland. Haifley had a two-run triple, and Leitzel added an RBI double, his third two-bagger of the doubleheader.
Hayden ran into trouble in the first inning of the second game — Scott Thorne had a two-run triple for New Cumberland (0-6) — but bounced back to work six innings for the victory, while not walking a hitter.
Game one
Mifflinburg Phillies 12, New Cumberland White Crusaders 2 (5 innings)
New Cumberland;000;02 — 2-3-3
Mifflinburg;340;41 — 12-7-1
Harry White, Rich Daniels (5) and Max Gonzalez. Jim Egolf, Larry Kelly (4), Egolf (4), Ken Connor (5) and Barry Baker.
WP: Egolf; LP: White.
New Cumberland: Daniels, hit, RBI; Gonzalez, hit, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Don Leitzel, 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Matt Diltz, 2-for-2, triple, RBI; Chet Haifley, hit, 3 runs scored, RBI; Chuck Hale, double, RBI; Eric Wetzel, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored.
Game two
Mifflinburg Phillies 12, New Cumberland Crusaders 2
Mifflinburg;050;033;1 — 12-8-0
New Cumberland;200;000;0 — 2-6-8
Pete Hayden, Haifley (7) and Baker. George Minnich, Barrett (7) and Gonzalez.
WP: Hayden; LP: Minnich.
Mifflinburg: Haifley, triple, 2 RBIs; Leitzel, double, RBI.
New Cumberland: Scott Thorne, triple, 2 RBIs.