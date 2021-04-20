HUGHESVILLE — Ethan Dreese and Mifflinburg's second doubles teams forged wins, but the Wildcats were edged by Hughesville, 3-2, on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference boys tennis.
Dreese prevailed 7-5, 7-5 over Mikey Dylina at second doubles. Braden Dietrich and Adam Snayberger teamed to down the Spartans duo of Landon Corbin and Austin McKeon, 6-2, 7-5 for the Wildcats (4-7).
Hughesville 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Logan Burns (H) def. Gabe Greb 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Dreese (M) def. Mikey Dylina 7-5, 7-5; Austin Young (H) def. Aaron Hackenburg 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
Mason Thomas/Cahse Michael (H) def. Kellen Beck/Daytona Walter 6-2, 6-2; Adam Snayberger/Braden Dietrich (M) def. Austin McKeon/Landon Corbin 6-2, 7-5.