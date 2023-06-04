The calls would sometimes come at off-hours. Never disruptive times, mind you, but apart from the three-per-week sessions Steve Hackenberg set aside to work with his pitchers.
Typically, one or more Mifflinburg boys would request the extra practice, maybe just to build stamina or to continue crafting a new pitch, and Hackenberg would jump in his vehicle to meet them.
You can never have too much pitching, Hackenberg understood, and the ones you have are never finished products. They all need sharpening.
“I do put a lot of time in with the kids,” said the longtime pitching coach. “We’ve been in the gym since January first — Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays. I threw everybody. I’m trying to find arms and develop arms. That’s what we’ve been doing, and it’s been working to our advantage.”
Hackenberg’s time is usually an investment in the Wildcats’ future, enhancing the program’s overall portfolio, but occasionally need arises for an early withdrawal.
During a mid-week game in early April, Troy Dressler was startled by an unnatural sensation in his right forearm. It raised enough concern to cut short the junior right-hander’s start against Montoursville after just 24 pitches.
You don’t take chances with any young arm, let alone one ticketed to pitch Division I college baseball at Wake Forest.
The initial timeline for Dressler to return to the mound was measured in days over a week, but Monday will mark a two-month stretch. Despite his absence from the rotation — Dressler still bats and plays the infield — Mifflinburg went 12-5 and won the District 4 Class 4A championship, the team’s first district title in 21 years.
“That is very gratifying for them,” said Hackenberg. “We have that all-in mentality. When one guy goes down, the next guy is stepping up. That’s what I’ve been preaching to them all spring.
“The payback is awesome. I’m happy for the kids.”
History has not been kind to high school teams who have lost a player of Dressler’s caliber. There are far more cases of stud pitchers carrying teams to postseason glory than of teams winning championships in their stead.
“I think it just shows the ability of our kids,” said Tom Church, in his 27th season as Wildcats coach. “I think they believe in every kid that we have here that can throw.”
Mifflinburg already defied the odds, winning a title short-handed as the district’s No. 4 seed, and now it takes aim at the state tournament. The Wildcats (16-7) have a Class 4A first-round game Monday against District 3 runner-up Hanover (16-7).
“Our team’s one of the grittiest teams, if not the most gritty, I’ve ever been a part of,” said Wildcats senior Lucas Whittaker, a three-year starter at catcher. “We knew that we were good ballclub.”
‘It’s next man up’
Game-changing aces are few and far between, and one can elevate a contending program to unexpected heights.
It’s difficult to imagine Southern Columbia winning the Class A state title in 2000 without Ryan Keefer, or Selinsgrove hoisting the 2019 Class 4A trophy without Logan Hile.
Heck, Mifflinburg would have been hard-pressed to make the 2002 Class 2A state final if senior lefty Kyle Walter hadn’t split time between the outfield and the bump to go 8-0 with a 1.70 ERA.
Dressler’s injury could have been a death knell for the Wildcats’ season. He had been dominant in the early going: 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA and wins over Loyalsock and Shikellamy, in addition to 27 strikeouts in 12.0 innings and an astounding 9:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Dressler fanned three of the five Montoursville batters he faced on April 5 (two reached via error) before exiting the game with discomfort. He and his family — father, Jason, Mifflinburg’s football coach, and mother, Danielle, the school’s athletics director — were given a favorable prognosis. Given time to rest his arm, Dressler’s feel for pitching would gradually return.
However, weeks passed and the situation did not resolve, leading to a plan to suspend all throwing for three months at season’s end. That casts doubt on Dressler playing quarterback in his senior year, of which his father and coach said, “We’ll have to cross that bridge.”
“He’s biting at the bit,” said Church. “He wants to throw, but he just can’t.”
All of the Wildcats pitchers moved up a notch in Hackenberg’s pecking order.
“I said, ‘Guys, this isn’t the end of the world,’” he recalled.
Zeb Hufnagle, like Dressler a junior righty with 90-mph heat, inherited the ace mantle. Senior right-handers Zack Wertman and Lucas Kurtz were in line to receive key starting assignments. Luke Rokavec, another senior, would be a key bullpen arm, and Whittaker could be asked to shed the catcher’s gear and throw every now and again.
“Even if we have Troy going down, it’s ‘next man up,’” said Kutztown commit Wertman, who, along with Hufnagle and Kurtz, turned in a solid postseason start.
“It’s unfortunate we don’t have Troy, but we have lots of guys — Zeb, me, Zackary, Luke,” Kurtz added. “In this game, you don’t have to blow people away; you can get outs other ways. You don’t have to be a D1 guy and throw 90. There’s other ways to get outs, and we have a lot of good pitchers.”
As the season unfolded, Mifflinburg’s pitchers continually rose to the occasion, particularly against Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rivals.
Wertman struck out seven without walking a batter to beat Central Columbia. Kurtz struck out nine in a win over Danville. Hufnagle fanned 12 (one of his five games with 10 or more Ks) in the Wildcats’ second of three games against Montoursville.
Even junior Cyruss Shovlin, the team’s No. 5 starter, sparkled in a spot start. He threw six innings of three-hit ball at District 4 Class 2A champion Wyalusing Valley, losing 2-0 on a pair of unearned runs.
“We got arms,” said Whittaker. “Troy’s an amazing ballplayer — he has an amazing arm — but he’s not our whole team. We realized that.
“Kurtzy stepped up; Zack’s been throwing amazing; Zeb’s still throwing amazing; Luke Rokavec’s throwing well. It’s a team sport.”
In districts, Hufnagle (3-0, 1.47 ERA this season) picked up the quarterfinal win over Danville in relief, and then threw four-hit ball for 6 2/3 innings despite a head cold to beat top-seeded Athens. Kurtz (2-0, 2.47) gutted out the championship win over Montoursville without his best stuff. Whittaker (0-0, 0.91) closed the title game with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.
“Troy is a good leader,” said Church. “Troy stepped up and told them, ‘Listen, we can still do this. Even with me not on the mound, we can still win this.’ That takes a big kid to do that.”
“We’re very tight and we have trust in one another,” Dressler said. “So we count on one another and we count on our defense to make plays and us to score runs.”
Mifflinburg pitching posted a 2.00 ERA in it’s three district wins, backed by an offense that averaged seven runs and 11 hits per game.
“We really use (Dressler’s injury as motivation),” said Wildcats senior outfielder Jarrett Miller, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the district final. “I mean, other teams, yeah, they see that our big pitcher’s out of the rotation, but whoever we send out there on the mound we have confidence in, and we know our bats are going to pick us up and score runs for them.
“If we can get ahead, we can stay ahead.”
Dressler has contributed to Mifflinburg’s success in a big way, leading the team in batting (.518), RBIs (33), on-base (.579) and slugging (.747), all while striking out half as much as he’s walked. And while his presence on the mound would be welcome, it would be a bonus to the championship staff Hackenberg cultivated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays, and the odd day in between.
“We’ve got pitching up the kazoo now, honestly,” Hackenberg said. “I have faith in them; they have faith in me. I’m not the guru, but they listen to me.
“It isn’t me. It’s the kids.”