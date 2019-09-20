MONTOURSVILLE — Rockell Keister powered to a win at third singles, and Mifflinburg bowed in two other tough battles during a 4-1 loss to Montoursville in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Thursday.
Keister topped Alex McKenna 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 for the Wildcats’ team point. Kiara Gilroy dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to Montoursville’s Jill Fitzwater at second singles.
The first doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder forced three sets for Mifflinburg (2-10).
Montoursville 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Lydia Barbour (Mont) def. Abby Underhill 6-0, 6-0; Jill Fitzwater (Mont) def. Kiara Gilroy 6-4, 7-5; Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Alex McKenna 7-6 (7-0), 6-3.
Doubles
Madison Holland/Rei Saar (Mont) def. Amber Leitzel/Kylie Vasbinder 7-5, 2-6, 6-2; Libby McNamara/Maddie Adams (Mont) def. Sylvia Rishel/Tayah Lamey 6-1, 6-1.
n Bloomsburg 3, Milton 2
MILTON — Hannah Seebold and Payton Ritter won at first and third singles, respectively, to keep Milton close in the HAC matchup.
Bloomsburg’s Dana Lee edged Haley Seebold at second singles 7-5, 6-2.
Bloomsburg 3, Milton 2
Singles
Hannah Seebold (M) def. Emily Keister 6-1, 6-1; Dana Lee (B) def. Haley Seebold 7-5, 6-2; Payton Ritter (M) def. Brooke Keister 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Megan Cunfer/Alyssa Kruczek (B) def. Kenzie Counsil/Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-0; Jamie Nguyen/Sarah Bower (B) def. Maddy Chappell/Alana Stamm 6-4, 6-1.
n Loyalsock 5, Shikellamy 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Lily Weist and Savannah Dibonaventura won six games at first doubles for Shikellamy in the most competitive match.
Sydney Knauer and Kylie Ulrich battled to a 6-4, 6-1 loss at second doubles.
Loyalsock 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Katie Savidge (L) def. Melanie Minnier 6-0, 6-0; Melina Voucolo (L) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-0, 6-0; Abbie Machmer (L) def. Anne Norris 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarah Hall/Bella Barone (L) def. Lily Weist/Savannah Dibonaventura 6-2, 6-4; Mia Blas/Maddie Colone (L) def. Sydney Knauer/Kylie Ulrich 6-4, 6-1.
JV match: Brynne Herrold (S) def. Megan Lowe 6-3.