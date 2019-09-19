The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Angela Reamer and Camille Finerghty combined to score seven goals as Mifflinburg routed Danville 10-0 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game Wednesday.
The Wildcats (6-2) also received goals from Rachel Erickson, Sara Harter and Camryn Murray, who added an assist. Mara Shuck led Mifflinburg with three assists, and Chloe Hanselman added a pair in the win.
Lila Oldfield had seven saves for Danville (2-4).
Mifflinburg 10, Danville 0
Goal scorers: Angela Reamer 4, Camille Finerghty 3, Rachel Erickson, Sara Harter, Camryn Murray.
Shots: M 17-0. Corners: M 17-1. Saves: Danville 7 (Lila Oldfield); Mifflinburg 0.