MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray scored three goals, Angela Reamer added a pair, and defending District 4 Class A field hockey champion Mifflinburg opened its season with a 7-1 nonleague win over East Juniata.
The Wildcats stormed to a 4-0 first-half lead on goals by Murray, Reamer, Valerie Rakerd and Mara Shuck. Murray and Reamer then combined for three goals in an eight-minute span of the second half.
Kyli Dowling had the lone goal for East Juniata (0-1).
“The girls started a little slow but overcame that, and (we) had the ball in our offensive circle for a good part of the time,” said Tigers coach Harley Straub. “I think the girls surprised themselves by how much the offense had the ball. Like previous seasons, (we) need to work on finishing.”
Mifflinburg forged a 13-9 advantage in shots, and an 11-7 edge in corners.
Mifflinburg 7, East Juniata 1
First half
M-Camryn Murray, 28:28; M-Valerie Rakerd, 15:47; M-Mara Shuck, 4:58; M-Angela Reamer, 3:12.
Second half
M-Reamer, 26:35; M-Murray, 20:35; M-Murray, 18:20; EJ-Kyli Dowling, 8:52.
Shots: M 13-9. Corners: M 11-7. Saves: East Juniata 6 (Emily Carolus); Mifflinburg 4 (Breanna Roush).
JV score: Mifflinburg 3-1.