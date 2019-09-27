LEWISBURG — Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder rallied from a set down and won in a third-set tiebreak at first doubles to help Mifflinburg defeat Lewisburg 3-2 in girls tennis Thursday.
Leitzel and Vasbinder overcame a slow start to defeat Liv Manner and Audrey Harer 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
The Wildcats (3-12) also got wins from Abby Underhill at first singles and Rockell Keister at third singles.
Lewisburg (1-15) won at second singles and second doubles. The Green Dragons’ Bekah Vance outlasted Kiara Gilroy 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Lewisburg’s team of Ayra Tufail and Sofia Waughen won in doubles.
Mifflinburg 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Abby Underhill (M) def. Hannah Castellan 6-2, 6-2; Bekah Vance (L) def. Kiara Gilroy 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Rockell Keister (M) def. Becca Brown 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Liv Manner-Audrey Harer 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5); Ayra Tufail-Sofia Waughen (L) def. Becca Reimer-Tayah Lamey 6-2, 6-3.