NORTHUMBERLAND — Chuck Schlegel hit a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Norry Aces' comeback attempt fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Mifflinburg Outlaws in North Branch League play Wednesday.
The Outlaws (4-3) bolted to a 6-1 lead after two innings and held on, out-hitting the Aces 10-6.
Schlegel went 4-for-4 for Norry (3-2), while Bronze Luden (3-for-4) ripped an RBI double.
NORTH BRANCH LEAGUE
At Pineknotter Park, Northumberland
Mifflinburg Outlaws, 7 Norry Aces 5
Mifflinburg Outlaws;240;100;0 — 7-10-2
Norry Aces;100;100;3 — 5-6-2
LP: Schlegel.