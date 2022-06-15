NORTHUMBERLAND — Chuck Schlegel hit a three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Norry Aces' comeback attempt fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Mifflinburg Outlaws in North Branch League play Wednesday.

The Outlaws (4-3) bolted to a 6-1 lead after two innings and held on, out-hitting the Aces 10-6.

Schlegel went 4-for-4 for Norry (3-2), while Bronze Luden (3-for-4) ripped an RBI double.

NORTH BRANCH LEAGUE

At Pineknotter Park, Northumberland

Mifflinburg Outlaws, 7 Norry Aces 5

Mifflinburg Outlaws;240;100;0 — 7-10-2

Norry Aces;100;100;3 — 5-6-2

LP: Schlegel.

Tags

Trending Video