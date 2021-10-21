On paper, Mifflinburg’s game with Shikellamy has trap game written all over it.
After all, the Wildcats have played four straight opponents that sit at .500 or better, and Shikellamy marks the first team Mifflinburg has played since September that won’t be in the postseason. However, as the Wildcats prepare for Week 9, looking past the Braves is not a possibility that Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler is worried about.
For one thing, Dressler and the Wildcats (5-3) remember all too well just how hard they had to work last year for their overtime win over the Braves (1-7). For another, the Wildcats haven’t been here often enough to think their job is anywhere close to being done.
“We’re not a perennial powerhouse historically, so we’ve got to maintain the same mindset we’ve had for the past two weeks,” Dressler said. “They’re going to be out to knock us off, and they’ve got some extra motivation after last year’s game. We are certainly not in a position to overlook anyone.”
That’s especially true this week because, despite the lack of wins on Shikellamy’s resume, the Braves haven’t been devoid of on-field success this season. They showed plenty of fight two weeks ago in a 21-7 loss to Shamokin, and even though postseason play won’t be in the cards for the Braves in 2021, they haven’t lost their desire to build something positive this year and set themselves up for the future.
“They’ve been pretty resilient all year long with everything that’s been going on,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “We’ve struggled, but they come every week and work hard, and I’m real proud of them.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be a quick fix. We hoped to be a little further along than we are right now, and we’ve played some very good games. We’ve played well at home, but we have just not played well on the road.”
That’s a big problem for the Braves, because they’ll be making the trip west for the Wildcats’ Senior Night. The other big concern for Shikellamy will be avoiding the slow start that doomed it last week at Lewisburg. In that game, the Green Dragons were up 14-0 before the Braves could even get their legs under them after a quick touchdown drive and an interception return for a touchdown, and the rest of the night was academic.
In this game, another slow start would be disastrous for Shikellamy, because quick starts have been a big key for Mifflinburg’s powerful offense. The Wildcats’ win last week was in large part because they jumped on Central Mountain early for three quick scores, which allowed them to withstand Central Mountain’s comeback attempt.
“In any game, when you get out to a strong start, it helps with your own team’s confidence,” Dressler said. “When you feel you’re doing things right, that just compounds during the game because success breeds success throughout the game. If we can find that early, it’ll be beneficial for us.”
With Shikellamy only scoring 14 points over its past three games and Mifflinburg averaging 27.5 points per game, Keiser is well aware that his team can’t hope to get into a scoring contest with the Wildcats and come out with a win.
Instead, the Braves have to avoid the early mistake and prevent the Wildcats from dictating the tempo after gaining an early lead.
“This is a good Mifflinburg team that throws the ball very well, and they’re pretty big up front,” Keiser said. “So we’ve got to get rid of the mistakes we’ve been making early in ball games. We’ve got to be more disciplined, and we cannot turn the ball over.”