The Daily Item
NEWVILLE — A day after his two-run single tied the game, Lukas Shaffer pitched a two-hit shutout, while Ben Wertman and Callon Hommel each knocked in three runs as Mifflinburg knocked off Aston-Middletown, 13-0, in four innings on Monday in the winners bracket of the Pennsylvania Little League 8-10 Division baseball state tournament.
The victory leaves Mifflinburg two wins from the state championship. The Section 3 champions will face Southern Lehigh, an 8-4 winner over Back Mountain, at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final.
Shaffer allowed just two singles, and Mifflinburg played flawless defense behind him, including turning a double play in the fourth inning.
The 8-10 all stars from Mifflinburg fell behind in their opener on Sunday night, but jumped on team from the Philadelphia area from the top of the first.
Hayden Showalter walked and Brennan Snyder doubled to open the game.
Andrew Yeager followed with a two-run single to give Mifflinburg a 2-0 lead.
After Hudson Troup singled and a fielder’s choice, Hommel doubled home a run for a 3-0 advantage. Jaxson Kaskie capped the scoring with an RBI groundout to give Mifflinburg a 4-0 lead.
Mifflinburg’s offense continued to pound Aston-Middletown pitching as three runners reached in the top of the second, but the inning ended on a double play without a run scoring.
Then in the third, Kaskie doubled, but the runner on first was thrown out at home.
Mifflinburg finally broke open the game with nine runs in the top of the fourth.
Brayden Resseguie, Showalter and Snyder each singled to load the bases with no outs.
After a force out at home, Wertman singled home two runs for a 6-0 advantage. After a walk reloaded the bases, Hommel’s fielder’s choice scored one run, and an error on the play scored a second run.
An error brought home two more runs for a 10-0 Mifflinburg lead before Showalter and Snyder each singled home runs for a 12-0 lead.
After a hit batter, Wertman capped the scoring with an RBI single as Mifflinburg sent 15 hitters to plate in the inning.