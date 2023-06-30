NEW BERLIN — There is a simple way that Mifflinburg manager Ruben Casilla keeps his Junior Division All-Stars on an even keel.
"Life is like a roller coaster, and so is baseball," Casilla said. "Both have their ups and downs, but you have to stay (on a straight line)."
Friday night at the New Berlin Legion Field, Mifflinburg needed stay calm as it battled a game Snyder County team in a one-run ball game, but its patience at the plate paid off in the end.
Mifflinburg broke open the game with 11 runs on only two hits in its final two trips to the plate to pick up a 16-6 victory over Snyder County in the opening round of the District 13 Tournament.
Mifflinburg advances to play Lewisburg at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the winners' bracket, while Selinsgrove and Snyder County will play in the elimination bracket at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The teams took nearly an hour to play the first two innings that saw Mifflinburg take an early 3-2 lead. Kolton Kmett scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first for Mifflinburg, before Snyder County took the lead in the bottom of the first.
Grant Bingaman had an RBI double, and Levi Snyder followed with an RBI single — the two hits the produced runs in the game, and the only two hits allowed by Mifflinburg pitching — to give Snyder County a 2-1 lead.
Mifflinburg got an RBI walk from Ethan Clark and an RBI hit by pitch by Hunter Gessner, who finished 1-for-1 with 3 RBIs out of the No. 12-hole — all players bat all game through the Junior Division level to give Mifflinburg a 3-2 lead.
Both starters lasted just an 1 2/3 innings, but both teams' second pitchers threw well until tiring in the later innings. Isaiah Osgood 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief until tiring in the sixth inning for Snyder County, while Kmett didn't allow a run after coming on in relief until he walked four in a row to start the bottom of the fifth.
Snyder County would take advantage in that bottom of the fifth to rally for a 6-5 lead. Nolan Erickson, Haven Bridge and Osgood all had RBI walks for Snyder County. Danny Foreman scored on a wild pitch.
The Mifflinburg pitching staff settled in over the final two innings. Liam Casilla and Kamryn Royer didn't allow a run, and combined to strikeout nine hitters in a combined three innings of work.
"I think overall we gave (the pitching staff) the ability to believe in themselves," Casilla said. "We had some wild pitches, but it was just a matter of staying true to themselves, and believing in themselves."
Mifflinburg's rallys in the sixth and seventh innings each just had one hit. Dillon Parish singled and took second on an error to open the sixth, while Royer singled to start the seventh. Mifflinburg used 10 walks, and three hit batters to score runs.
Josiah Necerato, Mason Adams and Gessner all had RBIs in the sixth. Two runs scored on an error, and another run scored on a wild pitch to give Mifflinburg a 12-6 lead.
In the seventh, Alex Clark, Ethan Clark, Adams and Gessner all had RBIs for Mifflinburg.
DISTRICT 13 TOURNAMENT
JUNIOR DIVISION
at New Berlin Legion Field
MIFFLINBURG 16, SNYDER COUNTY 6
Mifflinburg;120;026;5 — 16-5-0
Snyder County;200;040;0 — 6-2-4
Braxton Miller, Kolton Kmett (2), Liam Casilla (5), Kamryn Royer (6) and Ethan Clark. Haven Bridge, Isaiah Osgood (2), Grant Bingaman (6), Shan Yakamook (7), Dale Davidson (7) and Maverick Smith.
WP: Casilla; LP: Bingaman.
Mifflinburg: Casilla, 1-for-2, RBI; Royer, 2-for-4, double, run; Dillan Parish, 1-for-3, run; Clay Brinnigan, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases; Josiah Necerato, 2 runs; Mason Adams, 3 runs; Ethan Clark, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hunter Gessner, 1-for-1, run, 3 RBIs.
Snyder County: Bingman, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Levi Snyder, 1-for-3, RBI.