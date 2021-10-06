COAL TOWNSHIP — When a team is on the brink of a historic win, it can be difficult to handle the added pressure and deliver the expected results.
However, that was not the case for the Mifflinburg girls soccer team on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats cruised past Shamokin, 4-0, to win their first Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title in their program’s 28-year history.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. “We built for this year. It’s my third year, so this is my senior class. It’s a very talented group, and it takes everybody. We’ve been building (the program) up, and this is our year to do great things.”
Mifflinburg (12-1, 8-0 HAC-I) wasted no time building a lead, as Taylor Beachy chipped in the first goal of the night from close range in the fifth minute.
It was the first of two goals for the Wildcats junior, who also scored just 74 seconds into the second half to extend her squad’s lead to 3-0 at the time.
“We knew going into this game that we’d just have to stick to playing our game,” Hankamer said. “If we can play our game, we can beat anybody. Shamokin gave us a battle, though. They knew that if we won, we’d be conference champs, and they didn’t make it easy. We played a good 80 minutes tonight, and that’s what this team is capable of doing.”
Senior midfielder Peyton Yocum netted Mifflinburg’s second goal in the 14th minute courtesy of an assist from sophomore forward Sarah Fritz, who later tallied the Wildcats’ final goal by going top shelf with 33 minutes left in the second half.
“We have a bunch of goal scorers,” Hankamer said. “It’s not just one person scoring all the goals. We’re able to bounce it around a little bit from player to player. In my three years here, this is the most versatile team I’ve had. We can just control the game and keep everything simple. Hopefully, we can continue to go further. That’s our goal.”
Shamokin (6-5, 2-5 HAC-I) and its significantly younger crew struggled to match the speed and intensity brought by Mifflinburg’s seasoned veterans, particularly in the second half, when the Wildcats frequently won the race to the ball to eliminate any threat of a potential comeback by the Indians.
“We start five freshmen against their (seven) seniors,” Shamokin coach Todd Nye said. “It is what it is; but it’s a great learning experience for the girls because (Mifflinburg) is the level we want to get to.”
Despite that, the Indians still managed to get their fair share of scoring chances in the first half, matching Mifflinburg’s five shots on goal in the first 40 minutes with five of their own — two apiece from Madison Lippay and Sadie Komara and one from Gabby Orner. Unfortunately for the Indians, they were unable to convert on any of them.
“They’re a very good squad, and they control the ball well,” Nye said of Mifflinburg. “We did have opportunities, but they didn’t go well. We just have to keep going back at it. We’ll have a short memory and move on to the next game. We’ll just continue to work on first-touch communication, being where we’re supposed to be in the passing lanes and being first to the ball. We’ll get it. You’re playing against an 11-1 team, so it’s an uphill battle.”
Senior goalkeeper Kristi Benfield proved valuable yet again for the Wildcats, as she reeled in six saves en route to her seventh shutout of the season, as her total goals allowed this season remains in single digits with just five regular-season games left to play.
“She’s been a rock for us,” Hankamer said of Benfield. “If it’s not for her, our season could be drastically different. We’re 12-1, and we’ve only given up nine goals. We’ve been peppered with shots by teams. She’s been one of the best, if not the best, player we have.”
Both squads will be tested in their next games on Saturday, as Mifflinburg and Shamokin will square off against defending state champion Southern Columbia and Mount Carmel (7-2-1), respectively.
“Southern is always a tough one for us, especially for playing up there,” Hankamer said. “Playing on turf tonight will help us because they have turf too. We just have to continue to play our simple game. That’s what I’ve emphasized with these girls all season. It’s that simple, and simple wins games. When we try to overcomplicate things, we put ourselves under some unnecessary pressure and we give teams chances. But when we play our way, we’re a hard team to beat.”
MIFFLINBURG 4, SHAMOKIN 0
First half
M-Taylor Beachy 35:37; M-Peyton Yocum (Sarah Fritz) 26:13.
Second half
M-Beachy 38:46; M-Fritz 33:13.
Shots: M, 9-7. Corner kicks: M, 2-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield); Shamokin 4 (Delilah Nazih).