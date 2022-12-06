MILTON — Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliot's debut couldn't have gone much better, but it could have been easier for the new Wildcats' coach.
Tyler Reigel had the only Mifflinburg field goal of overtime — a 3-pointer — and he and backcourt mate Aaron Bolick combined to hit all four foul shots as the Wildcats knocked off Milton, 54-52, in the Jungle.
The Black Panthers (1-2) rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter as Xzavier Minium and Luke DeLong each knocked down 3-pointers, and Ashton Krall scored twice inside.
Reigel had 22 points to lead the Wildcats (1-0), while Ethan Bomgardner chipped in 14 points. Minium had 15 points and Nijel Hunter added 13 points for Milton.
Mifflinburg 54, Milton 52, OT
Mifflinburg (1-0) 54
Tyler Reigel 8 2-2 22; Zack Wertman 3 1-2 7; Ethan Bomgardner 7 0-0 14; Jackson Griffith 2 0-0 5; Carter Breed 1 0-1 2; Aaron Bolick 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 5-8 54.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Griffith.
Did not score: Chad Martin, Charles Reader.
Milton (1-2) 52
Xzavier Minium 6 1-1 15; Ashton Krall 2 3-4 7; Rylin Scott 2 0-1 5; Luke DeLong 1 5-6 8; Nijel Hunter 6 1-2 13; Jace Brandt 2 0-4 4. Totals 19 10-18 52.
3-point goals: Minium 2, Scott, DeLong.
Did not score: Will Fridia.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;12;14;13;8;7 — 54
Milton;9;13;10;15;5 — 52