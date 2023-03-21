SELINSGROVE — Taylor Stewart scatted six singles and tossed a shutout in her varsity debut, and Mifflinburg took advantage of five Selinsgrove errors as the Wildcats took the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I opener between the schools, 3-0, on Tuesday.
Hope Swarey and Anna Pachuski each singled for the Wildcats (1-0 overall and HAC-I). Swarey stole third, and scored on an error. Pachuski would also scored on an error.
The Seals (0-2, 0-1) best chance to score came in the top of the fourth. Maddison Burd, Cassidy Shay and Grace Landis all singled to load the bases with one out. Stewart then got a comeback to turn a double play, getting Burd at home, and the runner at first to end the threat.
Stewart would allow just two more base runners the rest of the way — both two-out singles. She finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Kirsten Dupert was the hard-luck loser for the Seals. She allowed just one earned run, while striking out eight.
Mifflinburg 3, Selinsgrove 0
Mifflinburg;002;010;0 — 3-5-0
Selinsgrove;000;000;0 — 0-6-5
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Kiersten Dupert and Kaitlyn Eisley.
WP: Stewart; LP: Dupret.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachuski, 1-for-4, run; Hope Swarey 2-for-3, run.
Selinsgrove: Maddison Burd, 2-for-2.