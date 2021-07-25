The Daily Item
NEWVILLE — Mifflinburg scored nine runs in the fourth inning, and waited out a 30-minute lightning delay in the top of the fifth inning to outlast Dillsburg, 9-5, in the teams’ opener of the Pennsylvania Little League 8-10 division baseball state tournament at Newville Little League.
Mifflinburg advances to face Ashton Middletown at 1 p.m. today in the winners’ bracket.
A victory by Mifflinburg puts them into the winners’ bracket final on Wednesday. If they lose today, Mifflinburg is back on the field at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the elimination bracket.
Dillsburg took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to four of the teams eight hits in the inning.
Mifflinburg didn’t get a runner into scoring position through the first three innings, but finally got untracked in the top of the fourth.
Brennan Snyder walked, Andrew Yeager singled and Brady Threet walked to load the bases to open the Mifflinburg fourth inning.
Vaughn Yoder then walked to force in a run. After an out, Matt Weikel walked to cut the lead to 4-2.
After a two-run single tied the game at four, Ben Wertman loaded the bases with a single. Hayden Showalter made it 5-4 with an RBI walk.
Snyder followed with an RBI single, before Yeager’s RBI fielder’s choice made it 7-4. After another walk, Yoder capped the scoreing with a two-run single to make it 9-4.
Dillsburg didn’t threaten in the bottom of the fourth.
Mifflinburg had a runner on second with one out in the top of the fifth inning, when the game was delayed for 30 minutes due to lightning in the area.
Dillsburg would get a run back against Mifflinburg to cut the lead to one, but the 8-10 all-stars from Union County didn’t allow another run.
Mifflinburg joins the team from Ashton Middletown, Southern Lehigh and Back Mountain in the winners’ bracket.
Southern Lehigh and Back Mountain open play today at 10 a.m. in the other winners’ bracket game.
Norwin plays St. Mary’s in the first elimination bracket game at 4 p.m. today, while North Lebanon faces off with Dillsburg at 7 p.m.