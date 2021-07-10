WYALUSING—The final out is always the toughest.
That old saying held true as Mifflinburg’s Taylor Stewart attempted to close out the Section 3 Major Division Softball final against Clinton County at the Wyalusing Borough Park in Bradford County.
Stewart walked two batters in the sixth inning, but secured a grounder to end the game, complete the no-hitter, and send Mifflinburg to the state tournament with an 8-0 win over District 15 champions.
“I know my team has my back and it was going to happen,” Taylor Stewart said. “It just feels good for us as young kids. As we grow up, we get to keep experiencing it. It just feels really good.”
Stewart finished with nine strikeouts to complete the victory for the Wildcats, which beat the Clinton County All Stars for the second time in three days.
Brooke Gessner scored the game’s first run in the second inning when Maggie Rubendall connected with a single.
“You have to take every advantage you can with them,” Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart said. “When we took the 1-0 lead, I felt like we could breathe a little bit. Not a lot, but a little bit.”
The next inning offered a much better chance for a relaxing evening for the elder Stewart as Mifflinburg plated seven runs in third inning.
Anna Pachucki, Lainey Miller, and Stewart all singled in the inning as Mifflinburg broke the game open.
“As the innings went on, we were told it was 0-0,” Taylor Stewart said. “Every inning was 0-0, but it was a relief. I didn’t have so much pressure on me.”
With the lead, Taylor Stewart dominated a Clinton County lineup that scored more than five runs in each of its other five games. Taylor Stewart didn't allow a run, and just one hit in two games against Clinton County in the Section 3 Tournament
“She knew that these girls were really good hitters,” Heath Stewart said. “She wanted this a lot. I’m really impressed with her. I don’t like to give her a lot of credit, because she’s my kid, but she puts the work in.”
Mifflinburg nows plays in the Major Division State Tournament hosted by Caln Little League in Thorndale — located between Coatsville and Downingtown.
Mifflinburg opens at noon on Tuesday against the Section 7 champions. The state tournament goes from Tuesday through Saturday.
LITTLE LEAGUE
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Wyalusing Community Park, Wyalusing
MIFFLINBURG 8, CLINTON COUNTY 0
Clinton County;000;000; — 0-0-1
Mifflinburg;017;00x; — 8-5-0
Camdyn Weaver and Reagon Weaver. Taylor Stewart and Chloe Showalter.
WP: Stewart. LP: Weaver.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki 2-for-4, run.