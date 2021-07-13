The Daily Item
THORNDALE — Mifflinburg scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie on its way to a 4-2 win over Avon Grove in the first round of the Pennsylvania Little League Major Division softball tournament Tuesday afternoon.
“(It) wasn’t exactly our best performance, but a win is a win,” Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart posted on Facebook. “I think we got our jitters out of our system now, and are ready for game (No.) 2.”
Mifflinburg returns to the field today for a winners’ bracket semifinal at 5 p.m. against West Suburban, a 7-3 winner over Devon Stratford/Berwyn-Paoli Little Leagues.
Taylor Stewart allowed two runs on seven hits, while walking no one and striking out four in a complete-game performance in the circle for Mifflinburg.
Taylor Stewart also drove in a run, as did Lainey Miller.
Mifflinburg — which finished with six hits, and struck out only once — scored a run in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, but Avon Grove answered in the top of the second.
Mifflinburg again took a one-run lead with a lone run in the bottom of third, but Avon Grove immediately answered again in the top of the fourth.