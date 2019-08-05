HERSHEY — Mifflinburg defeated Hamburg 12-4 on Monday night to win the American Legion Division 2 state title.
Mifflinburg fell behind Hamburg, the two-time defending state champions, 3-0 after three innings.
Reed Wagner hit a bases-clearing, three-run triple as part of a five-run fourth inning to put Mifflinburg ahead to stay.
Michael Warren hit a two-run double in a four-run fifth that increased Mifflinburg's lead to 9-3.
It is the first title for Mifflinburg in its third try at the Division II state tournament.