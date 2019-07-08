The Daily Item
Mifflinburg picked up two road wins this weekend in American Legion action.
Mifflinburg knocked off Montoursville, 14-2 in five innings on Saturday morning. On Sunday, Mifflinburg broke open a three-run game with six runs in the seventh to beat Jersey Shore, 11-3.
In the game against Jersey Shore, Eric Zimmerman doubled — one of his three on the day — home two runs and Bryce Koonsman added a two-run single in the six-run seventh.
Mifflinburg (10-1) will await the Division II regional which begins on July 19. Line Mountain, Hughesville, Lewisburg and Mansfield will also be in the tournament.
Mifflinburg, Line Mountain, Hughesville and Lewisburg will play each other over the next week to stay in sharp for the playoffs.
The fight for the Region V Tournament will involve Berwick, Bloomsburg, Shamokin/Mount Carmel, Danville, Selinsgrove and Williamsport, along with the top two seeds — Berwick and Bloomsburg. — which will receive a bye until Wednesday. On Tuesday, Selinsgrove travels to Shamokin/Mount Carmel, while Danville will host Williamsport in the opening round.
This year’s Region V Tournament will take place in Pittston.
Mifflinburg 11, Jersey Shore 3
Mifflinburg 202 010 6 — 11-10-0
Jersey Shore 200 001 0 – 3-8-1
Tony Bennage, Denzel Sampsell (4), Eric Zimmerman (6) and Josh Foster. Landon Lorson, Nate Persun (6), Connor Sauers (7) and Noah Wright.
WP: Bennage; LP: Lorson.
Mifflinburg: Mason Cooper 2-for-3; Bryce Koonsman 2-for-4, double; Michael Warren 2-for-3, triple; Zimmerman 3-for-4, 3 doubles.
Jersey Shore: Persun 4-for-4; Lorson 2-for-4.
Saturday
Mifflinburg 14,
Montoursville 2 (five innings)
Mifflinburg 363 02 — 14-13-1
Montoursville 001 01 — 2-6-2
Bennage, Alan Stamm (3) and Foster. Dane Armson, Josh Burger (3), Ediel Rodriguez (4) and Zach Baylor.
WP: Stamm; LP: Armson.
Mifflinburg: Gavin Enders, 3-for-4; Koonsman, 2-for-3; Warren 3-for-3, double.
Montoursville: Armson, 3-for-3.