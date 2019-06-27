MIFFLINBURG — Williamsport’s Keon Burkholder and Jaden Cioffi threw a combined no-hitter against Mifflinburg in American Legion baseball Wednesday.
The good news for Mifflinburg was, despite getting no-hit, it emerged with a 3-0 victory.
Mifflinburg (6-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take control. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases. Colin Miller scored on a passed ball, and Michael Warren scored on an RBI groundout by Bryce Koonsman.
Warren pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only one hit.
Mifflinburg 3, Williamsport 0
Williamsport 000 000 0 — 0-1-1
Mifflinburg 200 001 x — 3-0-1
Keon Burkholder, Jaden Cioffi (5) and Naaman Amos. Michael Warren and Josh Foster.
WP: Warren. LP: Burkholder.
n Bloomsburg 7,
Danville 6
DANVILLE – Bloomsburg scored four runs in the sixth inning, and held off a late Danville rally to pick up the victory.
Trailing 4-3 entering the inning, Jordan Thiverage tied the game with a sacrifice fly with two outs for Bloomsburg. After a walk loaded the bases, Cade Davis singled home two runs to make it 6-4, before an error made it 7-4.
Danville got an RBI single from Brenden Heim in the sixth, and an RBI single in the seventh inning from Jared Petro to make it 7-6. Brady Hill followed with a single to loaded the bases with no outs.
However, Matt Mumaw got an infield fly, a force at home and a groundout to second to keep the tying home off the board.
Bloomsburg 7, Danville 6
Bloomsburg 000 304 0 — 7-5-1
Danville 000 131 1 — 6-6-2
WP: Kolten Smith; LP: Elijah Hoffman; S: Matt Mumaw.
Bloomsburg: Cade Davis, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Nick Anderson, 2 runs; Nathan Martz 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jack Malatesta, 2 runs.
Danville: Brenden Heim 1-for-2, run, RBI; Alex Robenolt 1-for-4, 2 runs; Elijah Hoffman 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs.
n Hughesville 9,
Shamokin/Mount Carmel 7
SHAMOKIN — Chance Webb singled home the go-ahead run as Hughesville rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh to knock off Shamokin/Mount Carmel.
Hughesville improves to 6-5 on the season.
Hughesville 9, Shamokin/Mount Carmel 7
Hughesville 200 110 5 — 9-12-1
Shamokin/Mt. Carmel 202 102 0 — 7-10-0
Jared Stroup, Devin Swank (5) and Chase Bremigen. Anthony Stutzcavage, Mark Wetzel (6), Casen Sandri (6), Evan Salamone (7) and Damon Dowkus, Jack Chapman (4).
WP: Swank; LP: Sandri.
Hughesville: Jacob Corson, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Brock Stroup, 2-for-3, RBI; Swank 2-for-4.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Roman, 2-for-4; Sandri, 3-for-3, triple, RBI; Dowkus, 2-for-3; Stutzcavage, double, 2 RBIs.