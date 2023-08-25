MIDDLEBURG — Kyler Troup nodded his head in approval in the Mifflinburg postgame huddle.
As his coaches lauded the Wildcats’ efforts on special teams and defense, one of the standouts of the Mifflinburg defense knelt a few feet away.
Troup and his teammates opened the season with a shutout as Mifflinburg defeated Midd-West, 42-0, at Midd-West Stadium on Friday night in Heartland Athletic Conference action.
Troup had three sacks and created pressure in the Midd-West backfield on numerous other occasions, keeping the Mustangs behind the chains and letting the Mifflinburg secondary create turnovers.
“That’s exactly what we’re expecting of a player like Kyler,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “He has that ability and you’ll keep seeing that out of him. He wants to make plays and he’ll do it, no matter where he’s at.”
The consistent pressure led to two interceptions, the second of which was caught by Cole Reibsome and returned for a Mifflinburg touchdown.
Holding Midd-West to 131 yards of total offense, Mifflinburg prevented the Mustangs from getting into the red zone save for a possession early in the second quarter with Mifflinburg ahead, 20-0.
Midd-West quarterback Jasher Wolf tried to run the ball in from the 5-yard line but Troup made a potential touchdown-saving ankle tackle before the Mifflinburg defensive line held a few plays later on a 4th-and-goal from the 2.
While Mifflinburg didn’t score on its ensuing drive, a 72-yard punt from Troy Dressler allowed them to flip the field.
The Mifflinburg defense helped seal the season-opening win and the Wildcats’ offense converted early to build its lead before the defense took over.
“We were firing on all cylinders,” Troup said. “It was a good first win and hopefully many more to come this year.”
The Wildcats (1-0) scored on their opening drive due in large part to the offensive line and the legs of quarterback Chad Martin. With the line providing ample protection, Martin was free to scramble to his liking, extending the drive on three separate occasions with conversions on the ground. Radwil Susan punctuated the possession with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Mifflinburg an early 7-0 lead.
Dressler and Troup caught touchdown passes in the first half and Martin added a rushing touchdown in the closing seconds of the half as Mifflinburg entered the locker room with a 27-0 lead.
Defense and special teams provided all of Mifflinburg’s points in the second half. Landen Murray weaved his way through a host of Mustangs (0-1) on a 59-yard punt return touchdown. Then Mifflinburg added a safety with Midd-West pinned deep in its own territory as the ball went through the back of the end zone. Reibsome’s interception return near the end of the third quarter closed out the scoring.
Martin finished with 184 yards of total offense for the Wildcats — 104 passing and 80 rushing — finding the end zone with his legs and his arm. Troup added 72 yards receiving while Susan and Kaiden Kmett each crossed the 40-yard plateau on the ground for the Wildcats.
Wolf finished with 68 yards passing for the Mustangs while Bryce Hackenburg led with 49 yards rushing.
“We didn’t find a running game until the second half and we couldn’t stop their run,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said. “We’ll move past the game after we watch film as a team. Then, we’ll move on and fix some things we need to fix.”
MIFFLINBURG 42, MIDD-WEST 0
Mifflinburg (1-0);14;13;15;0 — 42
Midd-West (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Miff-Radwil Susan 2 run (Diego Herrera kick)
Miff-Troy Dressler 18 pass from Chad Martin (Herrera kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Kyler Troup 22 pass from Martin (kick failed)
Miff-Martin 1 run (Herrera kick)
Third quarter
Miff-Landen Murray 59 punt return (kick failed)
Miff-Safety
Miff-Cole Reibsome 12 interception return (Herrera kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;MW;MIFF
First downs;9;16
Rushes-net yards;33-41;34-170
Passing yards;97;104
Passing;7-16-2;8-16-0
Fumbles-lost;6-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-28;9-72
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Jasher Wolf 8-(-10); Bryce Hackenburg 7-49; Kyle Shupp 6-19; Colby Brower 5-13; Team 4-(-24); Keaton Kreider 2-(-11); Wyatt Weaver 1-5. Mifflinburg: Martin 11-80, TD; Susan 8-47, TD; Kaiden Kmett 7-49; Sean Grodotzke 3-23; Team 3-(-28); Dakota Embick, 1-3; John Parker Marr 1-(-4).
PASSING — Midd-West: Wolf, 4-11-2 for 68 yards; Kreider, 3-5-0 for 22 yards. Mifflinburg: Martin, 8-14-0 for 104 yards, 2 TDs; Reibsome, 0-2-0 for 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Kaden Kullman 3-57; Cory Weiand 2-31; Shupp 2-9. Mifflinburg: Troup 5-72, TD; Dressler 2-23, TD; Jackson Griffith 1-9.