The Daily Item
Jason Dressler was the last of Mifflinburg’s coaching staff to congratulate each individual in a row of seniors following the Wildcats’ final home game Friday.
When he reached the end of the line, Dressler lingered with a particular four-year starter and wrapped him in a long embrace that drew the attention of those around them.
Though no one else could hear what Dressler spoke into the player’s ear, it soon became evident it was more of a father-son moment than a coach-player exchange.
Cade Dressler, Jason’s eldest son, ran for a 5-yard touchdown in overtime to give Mifflinburg a 13-7 win over Shikellamy in their last game together at Wildcat Stadium.
“He’s been on this field, I think, since he could walk, and he’s been with me on that sideline since then,” said Jason Dressler. “Being the last home game, this is a big deal for me ... and especially to end it like that. I love him, and damn I’m going to miss this. But he’s going on to bigger and better things.
“Very proud of him. Just a proud dad.”
Cade Dressler is a standout left-handed pitcher who has committed to play baseball at Virginia Commonwealth. He has also been a stellar two-way lineman at Mifflinburg, earning all-Heartland Athletic Conference first-team honors for offensive line the previous two seasons, as well as a second-team defensive tackle nod after the 2019 campaign. He played outside linebacker for the past several games, and saw a complement of fullback snaps Friday, rushing for 34 yards (and the game-winning TD) on seven carries.
“This year I feel that I’ve played so many positions, just because of the guys we haven’t had (due to injury),” he said. “Putting in that package, I think, was intending for me to block — that was the whole thing. Ended up I got a few good runs, and they gave it to me there (at the end). That was definitely the most exciting game I’ve been a part of in my high school career.”
The Wildcats close the season Friday at Line Mountain.
— Scott Dudinskie
Team leader
On the opposite end of Wildcats Stadium following Friday’s game, Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser met with seniors whose high school careers ended in the overtime loss.
The Braves’ first-year coach told each of the players he would provide any help they needed to pursue playing at the next level. He spent extra time, though, with senior quarterback/defensive back Drew Balestrini, who opted to play this season rather than focusing on his senior year of wrestling.
Balestrini passed for 82 yards and ran for a team-best 37 in Friday’s overtime loss, despite injuring his right shoulder and missing snaps on both sides of the ball in the second half. Several times he walked to the sideline with his right arm hanging limp at his side, but he returned to finish the game and threw a deep ball for a 29-yard touchdown to John Peifer for Shikellamy’s lone score.
“That’s him all year; he’s balled-out all year,” said Keiser. “He’s the type of kid you want to coach, and I’m just so proud of him.”
However, the injury — combined with Mifflinburg’s relentless pressure — forced Balestrini to take a few significant losses in a scoreless fourth quarter. The Braves had three possessions in the fourth and another in overtime, but could not score the go-ahead TD.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get any cohesion with our line (due to injuries). So running the football has been a struggle for us, other than him,” said Keiser. “Running our base offense has been difficult, so, yeah, without him it’s very difficult to move the football.”
Balestrini finished the season with 949 yards and five touchdowns passing, and a team-high 500 yards and six TDs rushing.
— Scott Dudinskie
Turning the page
K.J. Riley talked a lot this season about letting mistakes go, and not letting them compound themselves.
In Saturday’s 31-21 victory over Montoursville in the District 4 Class 3A championship game, he got the chance to take some of his own advice.
Facing a third-and-5 from his own 30-yard line, Riley tried to throw float a screen pass off his back foot to running back Zach Gordon. Montoursville safety Dylan Bennett broke on the ball, snatched it out of the air, and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown to give Montoursville a 7-0 lead.
“Whoo — that was a big mistake to start,” Riley chuckled after the game. “You just have to shake that stuff.”
Luckily for Riley and the Ironmen, it wasn’t a harbinger for the rest of the game, as in the teams’ first meeting. Danville gave up three touchdowns — an interception return, a fumble return, and a kickoff return — that could have been prevented in a 42-28 loss on Oct. 2.
Riley bounced back from that early mistake to complete four of five passes on the next Danville series, a 91-yard touchdown drive that tied the score.
— Todd Hummel
Best foot forward
Riley has certainly made a name for himself at quarterback, but in guiding Danville to a district title, the senior’s left foot might have been just as important as his right arm.
With the Danville offense struggling in the first half, Riley ripped three punts in the second quarter to change field position for the Ironmen. Riley’s punts in the second quarter covered 51, 51, and 44 yards. All three punts placed Montoursville inside its 30-yard line after the Danville offense had a three-and-out.
Riley averaged 45.4 yards on five punts in the game, in addition to kicking a 26-yard field goal and four extra-points.
— Todd Hummel