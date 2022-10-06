Each week, Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler challenges his team to set and meet high goals for itself, regardless of who the Wildcats happen to be facing. Whether the opponent has been a state powerhouse like Jersey Shore or a team that’s struggling to get results, Dressler’s main concern has been making sure the Wildcats get the most out of their performance each time they take the field.
So far, it’s worked to the tune of a 5-1 record, which has established Mifflinburg as the No. 2 Class 3A squad in the area behind Jersey Shore. With his team’s playoff push coming up and a matchup with injury-plagued Shikellamy up next, the Wildcats certainly aren’t changing their strategy now.
“If you know the outcome, why have the event?” Dressler said. “We don’t look at records, we look at what do we need to do to get better.
“Shik has shown a lot of fight in all the games they’ve played; they come out with a game plan every week and their kids battle. Going into this week, from our perspective, I want to see that mindset carry over this week. I want us to keep building on that and challenging ourselves.”
In this game, that likely starts with moving the ball through the air after the Wildcats really couldn’t attack with the pass against Selinsgrove. With the Seals dialed in to stop the pass, Mifflinburg instead handed the game over to its defense and running back Andrew Diehl, which created all the separation the Wildcats needed.
This time out against the Braves, the Wildcats are hoping to display a more balanced attack, but the fact that they could grind one out without their best weapons proved another big step forward in a season that has featured plenty.
“That was very much a mindset victory as much as it was a physical victory,” Dressler said. “Winning that tough game against a quality opponent was big for us and our program, and that’s what we needed. We’ve been talking about that since back in the summer, because we know that’s (been) a huge weakness in our culture going against those kinds of teams. It’s great to see our boys stepping it up.”
Across the sidelines, new faces continue to step up for Shikellamy because the Braves haven’t had any other choice. Injuries once again struck the Braves last week in a loss to Shamokin, and this time, the damage showed up on defense.
All year long, Shikellamy has prided itself on tough play from its defense, but the lack of bodies caught up with the Braves against Shamokin’s physical attack. With several players out of position, the Braves surrendered 57 points and saw more names join the injury report.
“Injuries are just killing us right now,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “We have enough talent that we should be able to compete if we show up, but once again, it’s going to be a struggle.”
The Braves had just 18 healthy players available for practice during the week, which left them turning to coaches to fill in positions so that they could have a full 11-on-11 practice. With an opponent that averages just over 33 points per game and has held four opponents to seven points or less, that’s hardly an ideal situation.
“We have a monumental task again; they’re a very good football team and we’re basically playing with our freshman offensive line,” Keiser said. “But we’ve competed even though things haven’t been what we expected. The kids are getting a little frustrated that they don’t have everyone out there, but nobody’s giving up on the season.”
That was evident in the second half against Shamokin, as the Braves kept fighting to move the football with three second-half scores even after the Indians had built an insurmountable cushion. No matter what situation the Braves have found themselves in, they’ve fought from start to finish — a trait that’s fast becoming a staple for Mifflinburg as well.
“Regardless of the opponent or who you’re against, the focus is what we need to do to be operating at our best level,” Dressler said. “So let’s focus on the task at hand, because regardless of who’s in front of us, we have a job to do.”