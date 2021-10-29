The U.S. Coast Guard Academy bills its Academy Introduction Mission summer program as “intense, yet rewarding” and promises it will determine “whether you have what it takes to succeed.”
Mifflinburg senior Gabe Stetler attended the AIM program this year, and enjoyed it so much that he charted his future course back to New London, Connecticut.
It seems like a perfect match — the service academy and the young man Wildcats football coach Jason Dressler says “deserves being recognized for the quality of the work he produces, his character, and his leadership.”
Stetler’s performance on the field, his academic performance (4.03 GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Even though it is the smallest of the nation’s five service academies, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s standard for applicants is second to none. Stetler, a team captain, exemplifies excellence in academics, athletics and volunteerism.
“Leading by example is huge,” Stetler said. “You can’t think you’re better than anyone else just because you’re team captain. You are working just as hard as your teammates are, and hopefully harder, so they can be inspired.”
Stetler finished with six tackles and converted all six of his extra-point kicks during a recent win against Central Mountain. He ranked second on the team with 46 tackles entering Friday’s game at Lewisburg. He has also played tight end, fullback and guard for the Wildcats.
“His performance in the classroom as well as on the field has been consistently above-average,” Dressler said.
It is clear to see that Stetler strives for success in both arenas.
“I know in my mind that academics always comes first,” said Stetler. “You obviously still want to be ready for the big game, but before that you got to focus on getting your work done.”
Stetler has taken several AP and Honors courses, including, but not limited to, AP European History, AP Psychology, and Honors World Literature.
Even though he is quick to prioritize academics, Stetler does not slack when it comes to football.
“As the head coach, Gabe is a young man I can count on to give me honest feedback. He helps direct his teammates and team decisions, as well as is a good example on and off the field,” Dressler said. “He is very knowledgeable and understands the game very well.
“He has a great sense of humor and is well respected among his peers.”
Stetler is very involved in his community through volunteer efforts. He has helped with the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren and local community events, such as the July Fourth 5K. He spends most of his volunteer time with the Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) United Way.
A family friend of Stetler’s worked for United Way, which is how Stelter got his start. The organization works to support health, education, and financial efforts for the surrounding counties.
One of Stetler’s more memorable experiences with GSV United Way was the “Live United Live” concert, which was to support of youth mental health. That is an issue very important to Stetler.
“It’s very easy to get anxious or just feel like a ton of weight on their shoulders,” he said. “That’s where having a good support system and good people around you to help can come in handy big-time.”
Stetler says he has a good support group at Mifflinburg.
“I know I can count on them to talk to, whether it be my coaches or my teammates or faculty at my school,” he said. He counted team dinners and other bonding activities among his favorite football memories.
“It’s a game that you can really use your mind as well as your physical ability to play the game. It’s the ultimate team game,” Stetler said. “Your teammates are working just as hard as you, and they want the same thing you do just as bad. We feed off of each other to accomplish what we want.”
If Stetler’s plan to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy falls through, he plans to attend a four-year college and pursue a degree in business.