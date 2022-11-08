The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead, and outscored the Volunteers 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, and she contributed 10 points during that span.
The Volunteers narrowed the lead down to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close.
Ohio State, the reigning Big Ten regular-season champion, forced 29 turnovers, leading to 37 points. The Buckeyes shot 51% from the field, including 63.3% in the second half.
Mikesell went 4-for-10 on her 3-point attempts. Jacy Sheldon swiped a career-high eight steals, and scored 14 points as Ohio State had five players reach double figures.
Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 20 points, and Jasmine Powell contributed 10. The Volunteers shot 48%, and held a 40-30 advantage on the glass.
No. 11 Indiana 86, Vermont 49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points, and Indiana rolled.
Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra’Anana, Isreal, was 7-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3-point range.