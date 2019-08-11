Miley extends points lead at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — Jared Miley extended his points lead in the Ultimate Late Model Northeast series with a $3,000 win in the Showdown on Sandhill on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
After a caution on lap 10, Miley started to pick up speed and passed leader Greg Satterlee off turn four on lap 12.
Points leader Coleby Frye slowed with a blown tire on lap 22, wiping out a sizable lead for Miley.
Satterlee pressured Miley high. With five laps to go, Miley gained some breathing room, but another caution tightened the field for a green-white-checkered finish.
Miley led the rest of the way, and Satterlee was second.
“I was nervous on that last restart. We had four or five of the best drivers on the East Coast here, and to beat them is amazing,” Miley said. “This is an all-new car tonight, but we learned a lot from before, and put that setup in the car.”
Lebanon’s Devin Adams won the PASS 305 sprint car feature.
Adams led the first lap of the 305 sprint car feature, but all eyes were on Garrett Bard, who rode the rail to second.
Bard, a relative newcomer to sprint car racing, challenged Adams after a few restarts but Adams powered away to maintain the lead. Zach Newlin soon challenged, and passed, Bard for second.
After a caution on lap 13, Jeremi Hanson moved into second place and pulled even with Adams. Hanson was unable to pass for the lead, and Adams held on to beat him by 0.597 seconds.
Ken Duke, who won the last two events at the speedway, placed fourth.
“I knew I was going to have to deal with Duke sooner or later,” Adams said. “Each time the caution came out there was somebody different in second, and I kept looking for him.”
Brandon Moser won the pro stock race, and Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.
Moser opened a big lead early in the race, and led the whole way.
Jones took the roadrunner lead on lap five, and kept it from there.